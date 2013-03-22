FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 22
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 22, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, March 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1545.80      0.83    12.91
 USD/JPY                        94.91        0.03     0.03
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.91        -0.38    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                      1614.41      0.02     0.32
 US CRUDE                       92.54        0.10     0.09 
 DOW JONES                      14421.49    -0.62   -90.24 
 ASIA ADRS                      135.44      -0.89    -1.21
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro on defensive on growth,
Cyprus worries 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed; Philippines, Singapore recover 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Leisure & Resorts World Corp holds special stockholders'
meeting to approve 1.75-billion-peso share placement, Midas
Hotel and Casino, 2702 Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]
    - Central bank to release fourth quarter balance of payments
report and fourth quarter external debt data.
    - GMA Network Inc holds briefing on its 2012 financial and
operating results, Executive Lounge, 17/F GMA Network Center,
1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate beat market
forecasts with a 57 percent rise in full-year profit as strong
demand in Asia's second fastest growing economy in 2012 boosted
its sales. 
    
    - FILINVEST DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The conglomerate is looking to raise $300 million via a bond
offer priced at a coupon of 4.25 percent. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls on renewed Cyprus concerns, yen rise       
> Wall St slides as Oracle drops, Cyprus worries escalate 
> Bonds gain as Cyprus scrambles for help                
> Yen squeezed higher, euro remains in doldrums         
> Gold hits nearly 1-month high on fears over Cyprus    
> Oil falls on demand outlook worries as Cyprus struggles 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

