Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 27

MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1563.77 0.78 12.08 USD/JPY 94.58 0.19 0.18 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.92 0.28 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1599.91 0.08 1.32 US CRUDE 96.14 -0.21 -0.20 DOW JONES 14559.65 0.77 111.90 ASIA ADRS 135.89 0.22 0.30 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data - RTRS SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Southeast Asia Cement Holdings Inc holds special stockholders' meeting, New World Makati Hotel, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippine conglomerate has so far mandated eight banks as lead arrangers and bookrunners for a $1.3 billion five-year term loan, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources. - SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC Five banks have signed a $300 million five-year term loan for shopping mall operator SM Prime, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei edges up on Wall St gains; ex-dividend caps gains > Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close > TREASURIES-Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain > Euro near 4-mth low vs dlr as Cyprus concerns linger > Gold falls for 3rd day on euro calm, bright US data > Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank releases new effective forex indexes > Philippine imports post first fall in 5 mths ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)