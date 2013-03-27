FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 27
#Asia
March 27, 2013 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, March 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1563.77      0.78    12.08
 USD/JPY                        94.58        0.19     0.18
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.92         0.28     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                      1599.91      0.08     1.32
 US CRUDE                       96.14       -0.21    -0.20
 DOW JONES                      14559.65     0.77   111.90 
 ASIA ADRS                      135.89       0.22     0.30
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, euro steady after U.S. data -
RTRS 
    SE Asia Stocks-Bangkok extends gain; Jakarta at 2-week high
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Southeast Asia Cement Holdings Inc holds special
stockholders' meeting, New World Makati Hotel, Makati City, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippine conglomerate has so far mandated eight banks
as lead arrangers and bookrunners for a $1.3 billion five-year
term loan, Basis Point reported citing unnamed sources.
 
    
    - SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC 
    Five banks have signed a $300 million five-year term loan
for shopping mall operator SM Prime, Basis Point reported citing
unnamed sources. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei edges up on Wall St gains; ex-dividend caps gains 
> Data lifts Dow to a record, S&P near record close        
> TREASURIES-Prices gain as Cyprus fears remain           
> Euro near 4-mth low vs dlr as Cyprus concerns linger   
> Gold falls for 3rd day on euro calm, bright US data    
> Oil up on US data, Brent premium to US crude shrinks    
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

