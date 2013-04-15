Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 15

MANILA, April 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1588.85 -0.28 -4.52 USD/JPY 98.51 0.74 0.72 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.72 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1492.94 0.99 14.59 US CRUDE 90.65 -0.70 -0.64 DOW JONES 14865.06 0.00 -0.08 ASIA ADRS 140.11 -0.98 -1.38 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on weak US sales; await China data SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Manila Water Co Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ballroom 2, Fairmont Makati, 1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co holds annual stockholders' meeting, Auditorium, 2/F Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co holds annual stockholders' meeting, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Central bank to release February OF remittances - Central bank to release selected Philippine economic indicators for March - Asia Society and CLSA holds luncheon meeting with CLSA Managing Director Equity Strategy Chris Wood, Taipan Room, Tower Club, 12 noon [0400 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP The two conglomerates are the only bidders for a 16 billion peso ($388 million) expressway linking Manila's international airport to southern provinces and a rising gambling complex, with their sealed financial bids to be opened on Monday. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei eases 0.9 pct; weak U.S. retail data weighs > Wall St ends down but indexes notch sharp weekly gains > Bond prices jump on weak U.S. data, Cyprus jitters > Dollar starts week below recent 4-yr high against yen > Gold sinks into bear market on institutional exodus > Brent hits 9-mth low near $101, bounces on spread trade REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Cbanks show Zen-like calm after Japan jolt > Won flat after rate hold, importers hit peso ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)