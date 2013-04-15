FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 15
#Asia
April 15, 2013 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, April 15 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1588.85     -0.28    -4.52
 USD/JPY                        98.51        0.74     0.72
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.72         0.09     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1492.94      0.99    14.59
 US CRUDE                       90.65       -0.70    -0.64 
 DOW JONES                      14865.06     0.00    -0.08
 ASIA ADRS                      140.11      -0.98    -1.38
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall on weak US sales; await
China data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 1-week high; others mixed 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Manila Water Co Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Ballroom 2, Fairmont Makati, 1 Raffles Drive, Makati Avenue,
Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Auditorium, 2/F Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil J. Puyat
Avenue, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Lepanto Consolidated Mining Co holds annual stockholders'
meeting, The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Central bank to release February OF remittances
    - Central bank to release selected Philippine economic
indicators for March
    - Asia Society and CLSA holds luncheon meeting with CLSA
Managing Director Equity Strategy Chris Wood, Taipan Room, Tower
Club, 12 noon [0400 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP
 
    The two conglomerates are the only bidders for a 16 billion
peso ($388 million) expressway linking Manila's international
airport to southern provinces and a rising gambling complex,
with their sealed financial bids to be opened on Monday.
 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

