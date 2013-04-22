FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 22
#Asia
April 22, 2013

UPDATE 1-Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates to remove cancelled Asia United Bank item from diary)
    MANILA, April 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1555.25      0.88    13.64 
 USD/JPY                        99.74       -0.03    -0.03
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.72         0.80     0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1404.81      0.07     0.96
 US CRUDE                       88.01        0.00     0.00
 DOW JONES                      14547.51     0.07    10.37 
 ASIA ADRS                      138.78       1.29     1.76
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, oil rebound after week's big sell-off
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high, Thailand up on
strong earnings 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Manila Electric Co to hold press briefing to
discuss first quarter financial and operating results, Quezon
City Room of Meralco Lighthouse, 14/F Lopez Building, Meralco
Center, Ortigas, Pasig, 11:30 a.m. [0330 GMT]
    - Central bank to release non-performing loans data for
December
    - Belle Corp to hold annual stockholders' meeting,
Visayas Ballroom, Sofitel Philippine Plaza Manila, CCP Complex,
Roxas Boulevard, Pasay City, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    - Sinophil Corp to hold annual stockholders'
meeting, SMX Convention Center, Seashell Lane, Mall of Asia
Complex, Pasay City, 3:30 p.m. [0730 GMT]
    - Cebu Property Ventures & Development Corp, Sinulog
Ballrooms 1 and 2, City Sports Club Cebu, Cebu City, 3:00 p.m.
[0700 GMT]
        
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei vaults to nearly 5-yr high as yen softens        
> Wall St gets Google lift in S&P's worst week since Nov  
> TREASURIES-Prices dip as investors buy stocks          
> Yen bears calling the shots, USD/JPY takes aims at 100 
> Gold posts 5 pct weekly loss, outlook seen volatile   
> Oil rises slightly in a second straight day of gains   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila posts $452 mln BOP surplus in March    
> BDO Q1 net profit more than triples           
> SMC raises $800 mln in largest bond issue     
> Philippine peso up despite c.bank move        
> Commodities slump sends slow ripples through world economy
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
