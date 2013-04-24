FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 24
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Asia
April 24, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
      
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT -------------
                    INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1578.78      1.04    16.28
 USD/JPY                   99.73        0.27     0.27
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7048       0.00     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                 1418.86      0.47     6.62
 US CRUDE                  89.41        0.26     0.23
 DOW JONES                 14719.46     1.05   152.29
 ASIA ADRS                139.74       0.59     0.82
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data
pressures euro 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global
growth prospects 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - SM Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting,
3/F Function Hall I, SMX Convention Center, Seashell Drive, J.W.
Diokno Boulevard, Mall of Asia, Pasay City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    - Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp holds
annual stockholders' meeting, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong
City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP 
    The casino operator said it would launch its follow-on offer
of 1 billion shares this week. To view the disclosure, click on
(link.reuters.com/duv57t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei scales near 5-yr highs on weak yen, US earnings  
> Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop      
> Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet  
> Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data           
> Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows            
> Oil above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint      
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Asia United Bank plans $236 mln IPO in May      
> Travellers hire five banks for Philippines IPO  
> 3-yr T-bond coupon at record low 1.625 pct      
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

