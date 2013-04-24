Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 24

MANILA, April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0015 GMT ------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1578.78 1.04 16.28 USD/JPY 99.73 0.27 0.27 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7048 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1418.86 0.47 6.62 US CRUDE 89.41 0.26 0.23 DOW JONES 14719.46 1.05 152.29 ASIA ADRS 139.74 0.59 0.82 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS- Asian shares seen rising, weak data pressures euro SE Asia Stocks-Philippines retreats; region wary of global growth prospects WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - SM Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, 3/F Function Hall I, SMX Convention Center, Seashell Drive, J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Mall of Asia, Pasay City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, EDSA Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - MELCO CROWN PHILIPPINES RESORTS CORP The casino operator said it would launch its follow-on offer of 1 billion shares this week. To view the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/duv57t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei scales near 5-yr highs on weak yen, US earnings > Wall St jumps after recovery from Twitter-led drop > Bond prices surge briefly after false explosion tweet > Euro nurses losses, AUD eyes inflation data > Gold down on stronger dollar, ETF outflows > Oil above $100 as Chinese, German data disappoint REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Asia United Bank plans $236 mln IPO in May > Travellers hire five banks for Philippines IPO > 3-yr T-bond coupon at record low 1.625 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)