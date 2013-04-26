FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 26
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
#Asia
April 26, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 26

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0006 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1585.16      0.40     6.37
 USD/JPY                        99.35        0.10     0.10
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.71        -0.12     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1471.65      0.32     4.66
 US CRUDE                       93.25       -0.42    -0.39 
 DOW JONES                      14700.80     0.17    24.50
 ASIA ADRS                      142.27       1.29     1.81
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise after surprise U.S. data, bonds
fall 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up as investors cheer earnings 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Asia United Bank holds investors' briefing for its IPO,
Isla Ballroom 2, Edsa Shangri-La Hotel, Mandaluyong City, 3:00
p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The Philippines' most valuable conglomerate posted a 22
percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 7.4 billion
pesos ($180 million), driven by higher earnings from its
banking, mall and property businesses. To view the disclosures,
click on (link.reuters.com/naq67t)
(link.reuters.com/paq67t)
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 0.38 pct                  
> Wall St gains on earnings, data, but S&P record a hurdle 
> Encouraging jobs data pressure U.S. bond prices        
> Dollar recovers to trade higher vs euro after data    
> Gold jumps 2.5 pct for biggest one-day gain since June 
> Oil up on Syria, commods rally; Brent premium under $10 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank cuts SDA rate again to keep peso in check
 
> Imports down for second month in a row in Feb   
 
> SE Asia to reach out to China on sea disputes   
 
  
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

