#Asia
April 30, 2013 / 12:35 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on April 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related
and market news that could affect the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0005 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1593.61      0.72    11.37 
 USD/JPY                        97.93        0.18     0.18
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.67         0.19     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1472.64     -0.21    -3.15
 US CRUDE                       94.36       -0.15    -0.14 
 DOW JONES                      14818.75     0.72   106.20
 ASIA ADRS                      143.23       1.05     1.48
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro rise on progress in Italy; S&P
500 at record 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up on strong Q1; global risk weighs
 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philex Mining Corp holds a special meeting of shareholders
to approve 12.3-billion-peso stock rights offer, Crowne Plaza
Galleria Manila, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Ortigas
Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    - Citystate Savings Bank holds annual stockholders' meeting,
20/F Citystate Centre Building, 709 Shaw Boulevard, Pasig City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Department of Finance to release March budget data.
    - Central bank to release banks' outstanding loans and M3
data for March.
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC 
    The Philippines' second-biggest retailer said its
first-quarter more than doubled to 962 million pesos from a year
earlier on higher sales. For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/ref77t)
    
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    The lender said IFC Capitalization (Equity) Fund L.P.
subscribed to 71.15 million shares, representing 5.6 percent of
the bank, at 58 pesos per share on Monday. (link.reuters.com/tef77t)
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

