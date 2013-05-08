FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 8, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 8

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, May 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1625.96     0.52     8.46 
 USD/JPY                        98.86      -0.11    -0.11
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.78       -0.12     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1447.34    -0.32    -4.65
 US CRUDE                       95.40      -0.23    -0.22
 DOW JONES                      15056.20    0.58    87.31 
 ASIA ADRS                      144.18      0.36     0.52
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher on Wall St record;
focus on China data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia up on post election rally; Thai SET
index hits 1,600 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Globe Telecom Inc holds analysts' briefing on its Q1
financial and operating results, Corporate Showroom, G/F Valero
Telepark, 111 Valero Street, Salcedo Village, Makati City, 9:30
a.m. [0130 GMT]
    - First Gen Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, The
Rockwell Tent, Plaza Garden, Rockwell Center, Makati City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Metro Pacific Investments Corp holds media briefing on its
Q1 financial and operating results, MPIC Boardroom, 10/F MGO
Bldg., Legazpi corner Dela Rosa Streets, Makati City, 12:30 p.m.
[0430 GMT]; analyst briefing at 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT], press
conference room, Mezzanine of PLDT Ramon Cojuangco Building,
Makati City
    - Ayala Land Inc holds analyst briefing on its Q1 financial
and operating results, Romulo Lounge, 25/F of Tower One and
Exchange Plaza, Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00
p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    San Miguel Pure Foods, a unit of the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate San Miguel, reported a 25 percent
year-on-year rise in quarterly profit on higher sales. For the
statement, click on (link.reuters.com/zum87t).
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    The Philippines' second-biggest telecommunications firm,
which is controlled by local conglomerate Ayala Corp,
reported a 76 percent drop in quarterly profit. 
    
    - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The power producer post flat earnings for the first quarter.
For the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/dym87t).
    
    - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK 
    The lender said it would exercise its call option on its
6-billion-peso unsecured subordinated notes due on June 19. For
the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bar87t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs to new 5-yr high on US stocks, German data 
> Dow ends above 15,000 for first time, S&P at record      
> TREASURIES-Prices dip but range bound in new debt supply 
> Markets calm, kiwi stung by RBNZ comment               
> Gold down over 1 pct as ETF outflows continue          
> Oil down after rally on German data, Mideast tensions   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> April forex reserves slip as gold prices drop 
> PLDT sees 2.7 pct growth in 2013 core profit  
> Cosco Capital plans up to $500 mln offering   
> April CPI at 13-mth low, SDA rate cut seen    
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

