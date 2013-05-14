FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
May 14, 2013 / 12:40 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, May 14 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1633.77      0.00     0.07 
 USD/JPY                        101.58      -0.24    -0.24
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.91        -0.62    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1436.21      0.43     6.16
 US CRUDE                       95.27        0.12     0.10
 DOW JONES                      15091.68    -0.18   -26.81 
 ASIA ADRS                      147.37       1.34     1.95
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares steady, retail sales underpins
dollar 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most weak; Malaysia, Vietnam buck trend 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - GT Capital Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Metrobank Auditorium, 2/F Metrobank Plaza, Sen. Gil
Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Puregold Price Club Inc holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Acacia Hotel, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 2:00 p.m. [0600
GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    Quarterly profit at San Miguel, the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate, dropped almost 51 percent in the first
quarter partly due a higher tax on alcoholic
beverages. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei up for 3rd day but gains tempered after rapid rise 
> Wall St ends near flat after recent highs                
> Treasuries fall as U.S. retail data hint at recovery    
> Dollar holds firm after robust U.S. retail sales       
> Gold down 1 pct on fund outflows, economic hopes       
> Oil falls as China demand slows, US gasoline sales dive 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Feb FDI inflow more than doubles          
> Peso to fall most in 7 mths on importers  
> Farm output in Q1 up 3.3 pct on year      
> Travellers International files for up to $854 mln IPO  
 
> Philippine exports flat in March          
> Aquino seeks to cut short Marcos revival  
> Manila seeks Golan peacekeeper pullout    
> Taiwan gives ultimatum after shooting     
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

(Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
