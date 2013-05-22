FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 22
May 22, 2013 / 12:30 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, May 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1669.16     0.17     2.87
 USD/JPY                        102.50      0.02     0.02
 10-YR US TSY YLD               1.92       -0.64    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1376.85     0.10     1.41
 US CRUDE                       95.73      -0.47    -0.45 
 DOW JONES                      15387.58    0.34    52.30 
 ASIA ADRS                      147.82     -0.04    -0.06
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end higher as eyes turn to Fed
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low
rate outlook 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The conglomerate is willing to keep its banking arm if
Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, walks away from a deal worth nearly $300 million for
a 58 percent stake in the bank. 
    
    - PETRON CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest oil refiner said it recently built
its 1,000th service station under its network expansion
programme, bringing the total number of Petron stations in the
country to nearly 2,100. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/qyk38t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises to 5-1/2-year high ahead of BOJ outcome  
> Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance 
> TREASURIES-Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers        
> Dollar dips vs euro before Bernanke testimony       
> Gold trims losses ahead of Bernanke testimony       
> Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks               
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines eyes $500 mln via onshore dollar bonds in Q4
  
> Philippines 5-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 2.125 pct
  
> Bangladesh gets $324-mln credit facility from Philippine firm
  
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

