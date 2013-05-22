Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 22

MANILA, May 22 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1669.16 0.17 2.87 USD/JPY 102.50 0.02 0.02 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.92 -0.64 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1376.85 0.10 1.41 US CRUDE 95.73 -0.47 -0.45 DOW JONES 15387.58 0.34 52.30 ASIA ADRS 147.82 -0.04 -0.06 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares end higher as eyes turn to Fed SE Asia Stocks-Mixed ahead of Fed; Thai realty up on low rate outlook STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The conglomerate is willing to keep its banking arm if Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , walks away from a deal worth nearly $300 million for a 58 percent stake in the bank. - PETRON CORP The Philippines' biggest oil refiner said it recently built its 1,000th service station under its network expansion programme, bringing the total number of Petron stations in the country to nearly 2,100. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/qyk38t). MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises to 5-1/2-year high ahead of BOJ outcome > Dow, S&P end at records on Fed officials' reassurance > TREASURIES-Prices gain on dovish Fed speakers > Dollar dips vs euro before Bernanke testimony > Gold trims losses ahead of Bernanke testimony > Oil falls on rising US gasoline stocks REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines eyes $500 mln via onshore dollar bonds in Q4 > Philippines 5-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 2.125 pct > Bangladesh gets $324-mln credit facility from Philippine firm ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)