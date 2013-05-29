FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 29
#Asia
May 29, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, May 29 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1660.06     0.63     10.46 
 USD/JPY                        102.36      0.00      0.00
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.16       -0.41     -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1382.62     0.17      2.37
 US CRUDE                       94.75      -0.27     -0.26 
 DOW JONES                      15409.39    0.69    106.29
 ASIA ADRS                      140.59      0.57      0.80
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall Street rally underpins Asian shares
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Snap losses; rate-cut view underpins Thai
stocks 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Transportation and Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio
Abaya speaks to Foreign Correspondents Association of the
Philippines, Ballroom 1, Mandarin Hotel, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Rockwell Land Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, The
Rockwell Tent, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Basic Energy Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Manila Golf and Country Club, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati
City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - ABS-CBN CORP, GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Media conglomerate ABS-CBN said it had signed a network
sharing agreement with Globe, the Philippines' second-ranked
telecom firm. To view the disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/map48t).
    
    - CEBU AIR INC 
    CIMB favours defensive Southeast Asian aviation stocks in
the present environment of weak global growth, naming low cost
carrier Cebu Air, AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airports
Holdings Bhd among its top picks. 
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The Philippine gold and copper miner said state-owned
National Power Corp was demanding payment of 6.42 billion pesos
($153 million) or the removal of 13.5 million cubic meters of
mine wastes deposited from its reservoir. For the disclosure,
click on (link.reuters.com/fys48t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.3 pct, recovering from recent beating   
> Dow ends at record as central banks reassure Wall St   
> TREASURIES-Yields jump to highest levels in a year    
> Dollar rises on talk of Fed unwinding stimulus       
> Gold down 1 pct as strong US data dents safe havens  
> Oil rises more than $1 on equities, M. East tension   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines may halt some sugar exports to US 
> First Gen Corp drops after report of fire     
> S.China Sea tension mounts near shipwreck     
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

