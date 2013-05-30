Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 30

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1648.36 -0.70 -11.70 USD/JPY 100.91 -0.22 -0.22 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.12 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1391.19 -0.09 -1.26 US CRUDE 92.95 -0.19 -0.18 DOW JONES 15302.80 -0.69 -106.59 ASIA ADRS 138.50 -1.49 -2.09 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks fall, bonds rise on uncertainty about Fed's plans SE Asia Stocks-Mixed amid Fed stimulus concerns; Thai stocks fall after rate cut WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - National Statistical Coordination Board to release Q1 GDP data, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Maybank ATR Kim Eng Financial Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Conference Rooms South A & B, 25/F Tower One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] - Benguet Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Golf and Country Club Inc, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Bankard Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Rooms 507-508 Yuchengco Institute for Advance Studies, level 5 Podium 4, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP Conglomerate San Miguel's $1.3 billion five-year bullet term loan will likely be increased to $1.5 billion, sources said, with allocations now being finalized. - AYALA CORP The conglomerate said in a statement it had completed the placement of 5.18 million common shares held in treasury, pricing the issue at 667 pesos per share to raise about 3.3 billion pesos ($78 million) to fund potential projects in the infrastructure and power sectors. MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average falls 3.11 pct > Wall St falls as bond yields hit high dividend stocks > TREASURIES-Prices gain, take yields off 13-mth highs > U.S. dollar weakens but upward trend appears intact > Gold rises 1 pct on physical demand, drop in stocks > Oil slides with Wall St and on energy demand worry REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Q1 GDP seen spurred by domestic demand > Universal, Robinsons fail to reach casino deal > Peso hits 9-month low on Fed policy angst > Globe Telecom near 1-wk high on network deal > South China Sea tension mounts near shipwreck ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)