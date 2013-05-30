FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 30
#Asia
May 30, 2013

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, May 30 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1648.36    -0.70    -11.70
 USD/JPY                        100.91     -0.22     -0.22
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.12        0.00      0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1391.19    -0.09     -1.26
 US CRUDE                       92.95      -0.19     -0.18 
 DOW JONES                      15302.80   -0.69   -106.59
 ASIA ADRS                      138.50     -1.49     -2.09
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - National Statistical Coordination Board to release Q1 GDP
data, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Maybank ATR Kim Eng Financial Corp holds annual
stockholders' meeting, Conference Rooms South A & B, 25/F Tower
One and Exchange Plaza, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m.
[0200 GMT]
    - Benguet Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila
Golf and Country Club Inc, Harvard Road, Forbes Park, Makati
City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Bankard Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Rooms
507-508 Yuchengco Institute for Advance Studies, level 5 Podium
4, RCBC Plaza, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 2:30 p.m. [0630
GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
      Conglomerate San Miguel's $1.3 billion five-year bullet
term loan will likely be increased to $1.5 billion, sources
said, with allocations now being finalized. 
    
    -     AYALA CORP 
    The conglomerate said in a statement it had completed the
placement of 5.18 million common shares held in treasury,
pricing the issue at 667 pesos per share to raise about 3.3
billion pesos ($78 million) to fund potential projects in the
infrastructure and power sectors. 
    
 Reporting by Erik dela Cruz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
