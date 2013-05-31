Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 31

MANILA, May 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1654.41 0.37 6.05 USD/JPY 101.02 0.30 0.30 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.11 -0.25 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1413.96 0.05 0.71 US CRUDE 93.48 -0.14 -0.13 DOW JONES 15324.53 0.14 21.73 ASIA ADRS 139.28 0.56 0.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data see QE staying on SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst drop since Sept 2011 WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data for April - Omico Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Dasmarinas Function Room, Makati Sports Club, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - SPC Power Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila Polo Club, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - COSCO CAPITAL INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC Cosco Capital priced its follow-on share offer at 10.50 pesos per share, the low end of the range, representing a 30 percent discount. To view the disclosure and a related story, click on (link.reuters.com/zuh58t) and. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises 1.5 pct as Fed stimulus concerns ease > Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain > Treasuries near flat as investors weigh Fed's course > Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk > Gold hits 2-wk high as US data quells Fed taper talk > Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy, Fed REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Philippines' surprisingly strong Q1 growth eclipses China > Peso bounces off 11-month low on surprisingly strong GDP > Philippine c.bank sees inflation staying manageable > US genetically modified wheat stokes fears ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)