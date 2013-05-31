FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 31
#Asia
May 31, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, May 31 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1654.41      0.37     6.05
 USD/JPY                        101.02       0.30     0.30
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.11        -0.25    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1413.96      0.05     0.71
 US CRUDE                       93.48       -0.14    -0.13 
 DOW JONES                      15324.53     0.14    21.73 
 ASIA ADRS                      139.28       0.56     0.78
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, Nikkei recover as soft US data
see QE staying on 
    SE Asia Stocks-Fall amid Fed jitters; Philippines in worst
drop since Sept 2011 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release money supply and bank loans data
for April
    - Omico Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Dasmarinas
Function Room, Makati Sports Club, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - SPC Power Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Manila
Polo Club, Makati City, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - COSCO CAPITAL INC, PUREGOLD PRICE CLUB INC
 
    Cosco Capital priced its follow-on share offer at 10.50
pesos per share, the low end of the range, representing a 30
percent discount. To view the disclosure and a related story,
click on (link.reuters.com/zuh58t) and.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1.5 pct as Fed stimulus concerns ease     
> Wall St ends up on optimism Fed stimulus to remain     
> Treasuries near flat as investors weigh Fed's course  
> Dollar slides as soft data offsets Fed taper talk    
> Gold hits 2-wk high as US data quells Fed taper talk 
> Crude oil ends mixed, swayed by views on economy, Fed 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' surprisingly strong Q1 growth eclipses China
  
> Peso bounces off 11-month low on surprisingly strong GDP
  
> Philippine c.bank sees inflation staying manageable
  
> US genetically modified wheat stokes fears
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
