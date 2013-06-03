FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 3
#Asia
June 3, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1630.74    -1.43     -23.67
 USD/JPY                        100.41      0.06       0.06
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.15        0.83       0.02
 SPOT GOLD                      1392.71     0.49       6.82
 US CRUDE                       91.50      -0.51      -0.47 
 DOW JONES                      15115.57   -1.36    -208.96 
 ASIA ADRS                      135.83     -2.48      -3.45
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares cautious on overseas stock
slips, Fed concerns 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall in May; S'pore telecoms weak
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m. [0500
GMT]
    - Nickel Asia Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Manila Golf and Country Club, Forbes Park, Makati City, 2:30
p.m. [0630 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP, SM PRIME HOLDINGS INC
, SM DEVELOPMENT CORP, HIGHLANDS PRIME INC
 
    SM Prime said it will nearly double in size to become the
Philippines' biggest property firm by absorbing all the real
estate-related interests of the SM group through mergers with
other units. 
    
    - COSCO CAPITAL INC 
    The Philippine firm said it would use the proceeds of 16.8
billion pesos ($400 million) from its recent follow-on offering
for further development of its real estate business, debt
refinancing, expansion into non-food specialty retail businesses
and growth of its liquor distribution business. For the
statement, click on (link.reuters.com/vyq58t).
    
    - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, RIZAL COMMERCIAL
BANKING CORP 
    Moody's announces reviews for downgrade of the two banks'
subdebt ratings. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops to 5-wk lows, extending recent correction 
> Wall St drops in late slide, but ends May with gains   
> U.S. bond market suffers worst month since Dec 2010   
> Dollar subdued, Aussie dlr cheers China data         
> Gold falls 1.6 pct, notches second sharp monthly loss 
> Oil prices drop sharply, equities and supply weigh    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> As Philippines booms, overseas workers eye return home
  
> Philippines April M3 rises 13.2 pct; loan growth at 2-yr low
  
> Peso wobbles as U.S. yields jump, but seen keeping vigour
  
> Cosco hits 7-mth low after share offer pricing
  
> S.Korean millers suspend US wheat imports on GM concerns
  
> China turns on the charm at regional security forum
  
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
