FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 5
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 5, 2013 / 12:56 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, June 5 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2357 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1631.38 -0.55 -9.040 USD/JPY 100.28 0.28 0.280 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1498 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1398.36 -0.05 -0.680 US CRUDE 93.72 0.44 0.410 DOW JONES 15177.54 -0.50 -76.49 ASIA ADRS 137.36 1.32 1.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stocks buck global trend, close down; dollar firms

SE Asia Stocks-Most markets rebound; Philippine lags

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES

- National Statistics Office to release May CPI data, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]

- CBRE Mid-year property market briefing, Makati B, Makati Shangri-la, 11:00 am to 1 pm [0300 to 0500 GMT]

- Day 1 of the 10th Philippine Semiconductor and electronics convention and exhibition, SMX Convention Center.

STOCKS TO WATCH

- SAN MIGUEL CORP, MANILA ELECTRIC CO

San Miguel said in a disclosure it was considering alternatives to a possible sale of its estimated 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric Co through a strategic sale or a capital markets transaction.

For the full disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/bag68t)

MARKET NEWS > Nikkei up at open as weaker yen offsets Wall St losses > Wall St ends down on fears Fed may scale back stimulus > Prices edge down ahead of payrolls data > Dollar edges higher before jobs test > Gold edges lower on India demand concerns > Brent oil up 1 pct on South Korea import rebate rumor

REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Temasek raises stake in Philippine casino firm > BUZZ-USD/PHP underpinned by weak stocks, bonds sentiment

ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS

S.Korea China Hong Kong

Taiwan India Australia/NZ

OTHER MARKETS

Currency Eurostocks JP bonds

ADR Report LME metals

STOCKS NEWS

US

Europe

Asia

DIARIES & DATA:

Philippines diary

U.S. earnings diary

European diary

Asia Macro

TOP NEWS

Front Page Asian companies

U.S. company News European companies

Forex news Global Economy

Tech, Media and Telecoms

Financials General/political

A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:

topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.