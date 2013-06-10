FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 10
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 10, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, June 10 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
 ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0022 GMT ---------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1643.38      1.28     20.82
 USD/JPY                   98.12        0.60      0.59
 10-YR US TSY YLD     2.17        -0.58     -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                 1385.74      0.13      1.85
 US CRUDE                  96.23        0.21      0.20
 DOW JONES                 15248.12     1.38    207.50
 ASIA ADRS                135.85       1.21      1.62
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stock markets seen cautious on China
growth worries, dollar up 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine, Indonesia lead losses on week
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Del Monte Pacific Ltd debuts on the Philippine Stock
Exchange
    - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for March
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - DEL MONTE PACIFIC LTD 
    The company is set to list on Monday 1.3 billion shares on
the Philippine Stock Exchange at a debut price equivalent to the
closing price of the stock in Singapore on Friday. To view the
stock market notice, click on (link.reuters.com/rux68t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei bounces sharply on weak yen, strong Q1 GDP        
> Wall St rallies after U.S. jobs data, ends up for week   
> U.S. bonds drop on renewed bets of less Fed buying      
> Dollar bounces off 2-mth low against yen               
> Gold steady, jobs data stirs fears of stimulus slowdown 
> Oil gains $1 as U.S. equities rally on jobs data        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> End-May forex reserves at 7-month low     
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.