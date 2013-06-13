Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 13

MANILA, June 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1612.52 -0.84 -13.61 USD/JPY 95.52 -0.50 -0.48 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.22 -0.40 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1386.31 -0.11 -1.48 US CRUDE 95.57 -0.32 -0.31 DOW JONES 14995.23 -0.84 -126.79 ASIA ADRS 134.18 -0.67 -0.91 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar pressured on Fed uncertainty SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Philippine central bank holds policy rate-setting meeting - Central bank to release net portfolio inflows data for May - MacroAsia Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Kachina Room, Century Park Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , has decided to pursue a deal worth nearly $300 million to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel's banking unit. San Miguel also said it was not inclined to raise its 49 percent stake in Philippine Airlines, but would welcome the entry of a "friendly" strategic investor. CIMB was still in talks to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel's banking unit, state news agency Bernama reported, citing CIMB's chief executive. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei drops below 13,000 on weak Wall St, stronger yen > Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus > Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply > Dollar nurses losses, Aussie eyes job data > Gold rebounds from 3-week lows as equities slide > Oil ends modestly higher, weak demand outlook weighs REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > C.bank likely to hold rates, may cut SDA > Export slowdown threatens emerging Asia boom > Asian currencies hit new lows on Fed fears > Peso leads Asia FX slide on outflow fears > April jobless rate highest in 3 yrs > April exports slump on weak US, China demand ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)