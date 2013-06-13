FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 13
#Asia
June 13, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 13 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1612.52    -0.84    -13.61 
 USD/JPY                        95.52      -0.50     -0.48
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.22       -0.40     -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1386.31    -0.11     -1.48
 US CRUDE                       95.57      -0.32     -0.31 
 DOW JONES                      14995.23   -0.84   -126.79 
 ASIA ADRS                      134.18     -0.67     -0.91
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall, dollar pressured on Fed
uncertainty 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks extend losses; Indonesia rebounds
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine central bank holds policy rate-setting meeting
    - Central bank to release net portfolio inflows data for May
    - MacroAsia Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Kachina
Room, Century Park Hotel, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC 
    Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, has decided to pursue a deal worth nearly $300
million to buy a 58 percent stake in San Miguel's banking unit.
San Miguel also said it was not inclined to raise its 49 percent
stake in Philippine Airlines, but would welcome the entry of a
"friendly" strategic investor. 
    CIMB was still in talks to buy a 58 percent stake in San
Miguel's banking unit, state news agency Bernama reported,
citing CIMB's chief executive. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei drops below 13,000 on weak Wall St, stronger yen 
> Wall St slides as worry lingers over future of stimulus 
> Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply           
> Dollar nurses losses, Aussie eyes job data            
> Gold rebounds from 3-week lows as equities slide      
> Oil ends modestly higher, weak demand outlook weighs   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank likely to hold rates, may cut SDA     
> Export slowdown threatens emerging Asia boom 
> Asian currencies hit new lows on Fed fears   
> Peso leads Asia FX slide on outflow fears    
> April jobless rate highest in 3 yrs          
> April exports slump on weak US, China demand 
    
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
