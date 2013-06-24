FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 24
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 24, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 24 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0027 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1592.43      0.27     4.24 
 USD/JPY                        98.23        0.35     0.34
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.53        -0.58    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1297.00      0.02     0.25
 US CRUDE                       93.68       -0.01    -0.01 
 DOW JONES                      14799.40     0.28    41.08
 ASIA ADRS                      131.38       1.44     1.86
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Fed outlook bolsters dollar, caps Asian
shares 
    SE Asia Stocks-Further retreat; Indonesia lags on week 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Rizal Commercial Banking Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Alfonso Sycip Executive Lounge, 47/F Yuchengco Tower,
RCBC Plaza, Makati City, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Bloomberry Resorts Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Ballroom of Solaire Manila Resorts and Casino, Asean
Blvd, Entertainment City, Barangay Tambo, Paranaque City, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    Malaysia's second-largest lender, CIMB Group Holdings
, has abandoned plans to buy nearly 60 percent of San
Miguel Corp's unlisted banking unit, Bank of Commerce.
 
    
    - MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP 
    The Philippine unit of Melco Crown Entertainment 
is on track to open its $1 billion gaming complex in Manila by
mid-2014, targeting not just Chinese gamblers but Southeast
Asian high-rollers as well, its president said on Friday.
 
    
    - ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest geothermal power producer has begun
constructing its 87 megawatt Burgos wind energy facility. To
view the company filing, click on (link.reuters.com/deb29t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei advances on weaker yen, Tokyo vote outcome    
> Wall Street ends slightly up but slumps for the week 
> More losses mark miserable week for US bond market  
> Dollar gains momentum as Fed-exit play dominates   
> Gold up, drop for week is biggest since Sept 2011  
> Oil falls, notches biggest 2-day drop since Sept    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Shell to build Philippines' 1st LNG facility  
> Philippines' BOP surplus set to support peso  
> Govts weaken EU tobacco curbs to secure deal  
> S.Korea rejects casino licences for Universal 
> China denounces Manila for reef occupation    
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Edited by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.