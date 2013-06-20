FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 20
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 20, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 20 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1628.92     -1.39   -22.89 
 USD/JPY                        96.29       -0.18    -0.17
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.35        -0.02     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1339.20     -0.85   -11.49
 US CRUDE                       97.40       -0.86    -0.84 
 DOW JONES                      15112.19    -1.35  -206.04
 ASIA ADRS                      134.37      -1.61    -2.19
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks brace for fall, China data eyed
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Flat to weaker ahead of Fed; Indonesia off
high 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - First Metro Pacific Corp holds news conference on mid-year
edition of its 2013 Economic Outlook, Penthouse GT Tower, Makati
City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - International Conference on Deposit Insurance themed
"Finance Inclusion: Challenges and Issues for the Deposit
Insurer," Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
[0000-0930 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP, BDO UNIBANK INC
 
    Conglomerate Metro Pacific said it had sealed a 10-year term
loan deal of 6.5 billion pesos ($150 million) with BDO, the
country's largest lender, for debt refinancing. For the
disclosure, click on (link.reuters.com/cam98t).
    
    - LT GROUP INC 
    The conglomerate's liquor unit, Tanduay Distillers Inc, has
picked a marketing consulting company to help with its entry
into the U.S. market. For the statement, click on (link.reuters.com/dam98t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls as Fed signals possible stimulus rollback 
> Wall St drops after Bernanke hints at slowing stimulus 
> Treasuries jump as Bernanke signals less bond buying  
> Dollar shines as U.S. yields jump on Fed stance      
> Gold hits 1-mth low on reduced stimulus talk         
> Oil pressured by Bernanke comments, crude stocks up   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> FinMin: FX volatility a bigger concern      
> Robinsons Retail plans up to $924 mln IPO   
> Economy strong enough to withstand shocks   
> BOP surplus at 3-mth low in May of $75 mln  
> Asia business sentiment rises in Q2         
> ANZ proposes to offshore up to 600 jobs     
> Nickel price to weaken further              
> Race is on for SE Asia's tech breakthrough  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.