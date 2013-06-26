FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 26
#Asia
June 26, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 26 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1588.03      0.95    14.94 
 USD/JPY                        98.04        0.25     0.24
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.60        -0.43    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1276.14     -0.05    -0.60
 US CRUDE                       94.99       -0.35    -0.33 
 DOW JONES                      14760.31     0.69   100.75 
 ASIA ADRS                      130.35       1.60     2.05
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rebound on PBOC reassurances, US data
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly down; China, Fed comments help some recovery 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Asian Development Bank holds its 8th Asia Clean Energy Forum, ADB
Headquarters, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon [0100-0400 GMT]
    - Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor
Amando Tetangco are guest speakers at the 2nd Philippines Financial Market
Forum, InterContinental Manila, Makati City
    - Philex Mining Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Crowne Plaza
Galleria Manila, Ortigas Center, Quezon City, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    - Megawide Construction Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Sofitel
Philippine Plaza Manila, 2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    PAL Holdings, owner of Philippine Airlines and partly owned by conglomerate
San Miguel, has filed an application with the Securities and Exchange Commission
for an increase in authorised capital as it seeks to comply with the stock
exchange's minimum public ownership requirement. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/zaq29t).
    
 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

