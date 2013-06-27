FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 27
#Asia
June 27, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, June 27 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1603.26      0.96    15.23 
 USD/JPY                        97.69       -0.03    -0.03
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.53        -0.30    -0.01 
 SPOT GOLD                      1232.46      0.59     7.22
 US CRUDE                       95.39       -0.12    -0.11 
 DOW JONES                      14910.14     1.02   149.83 
 ASIA ADRS                      131.03       0.52     0.68
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on global recovery as Fed
fears ease 
    SE Asia Stocks-Rebound on China cbank liquidity assurance;
Manila leads 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - JG Summit Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Ruby Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, 4:00 p.m. [0800
GMT]
    - Cebu Air Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting, Ruby
Ballroom of Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, 5:00 p.m. [0900 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PAL HOLDINGS INC, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    PAL Holdings, owner of Philippine Airlines and part-owned by
conglomerate San Miguel, said 2.415 million PAL Holdings shares
were sold in a private placement transaction worth 2.415 billion
pesos ($56 million). For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/sew29t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs 1 pct on reduced Fed stimulus concern   
> Wall St climbs as GDP data eases fear of Fed pullback 
> TREASURIES-Despite weak 5-year note sale, prices up  
> Euro turns tail as ECB coos dovish message          
> Gold slides 4 pct, near 3-yr low as Wall St rallies 
> Oil edges higher on easing Fed concerns              
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines posts $985 mln budget deficit in Jan-May
  
> Philippine c.bank says fundamentals remain solid
  
> China woes hurt Asia FX, Taiwan dlr shines on new tax rule
  
> Manila plans air, naval bases at Subic with access for U.S.
  
    
 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Edited by Stephen Coates)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

