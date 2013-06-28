FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 28
#Asia
June 28, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1613.20      0.62     9.94 
 USD/JPY                        98.53        0.19     0.19
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.47         0.00     0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1203.86      0.36     4.37
 US CRUDE                       96.82       -0.24    -0.23 
 DOW JONES                      15024.49     0.77   114.35 
 ASIA ADRS                      133.46       1.86     2.43
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on global equity
gains 
    SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release M3 and commercial loans data for
May and outstanding FCDU loans for Q1
    - Philippine Business Bank holds annual stockholders'
meeting
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
 
    Conglomerate JG Summit said it might alter the timing of the
planned debut of unit Robinsons Retail Group on the stock market
in Manila, currently set for the third quarter, depending on
market conditions. 
    JG Summit declared cash dividend. (link.reuters.com/wud39t)
    
    - CEBU AIR INC 
    Budget carrier Cebu Air declared cash dividend. (link.reuters.com/xud39t)
    
    - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC 
    Japan's Orix Corp bought a stake in the power
generation arm of Philippine conglomerate GT Capital for about
7.2 billion pesos ($165.8 million) as electricity demand surges
in the fast-growing archipelago nation. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises as Fed stimulus concern eases          
> Wall St rallies for third day as Fed concerns fade  
> TREASURIES-Prices gain after 7-year debt sale      
> Dollar resilient as Fed tackles 'tapering' fears  
> Gold sinks below $1,200, 1st time in nearly 3 yrs 
> Oil rises amid talk Fed will continue stimulus     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila posts $303 mln budget deficit in May 
> Manila plans air, naval bases at Subic      
       
 (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
