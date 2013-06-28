Philippines - Market factors to watch on June 28

MANILA, June 28 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1613.20 0.62 9.94 USD/JPY 98.53 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.47 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1203.86 0.36 4.37 US CRUDE 96.82 -0.24 -0.23 DOW JONES 15024.49 0.77 114.35 ASIA ADRS 133.46 1.86 2.43 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on global equity gains SE Asia Stocks-Firmer on easing China, Fed fears WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Central bank to release M3 and commercial loans data for May and outstanding FCDU loans for Q1 - Philippine Business Bank holds annual stockholders' meeting STOCKS TO WATCH - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC Conglomerate JG Summit said it might alter the timing of the planned debut of unit Robinsons Retail Group on the stock market in Manila, currently set for the third quarter, depending on market conditions. JG Summit declared cash dividend. (link.reuters.com/wud39t) - CEBU AIR INC Budget carrier Cebu Air declared cash dividend. (link.reuters.com/xud39t) - GT CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC Japan's Orix Corp bought a stake in the power generation arm of Philippine conglomerate GT Capital for about 7.2 billion pesos ($165.8 million) as electricity demand surges in the fast-growing archipelago nation. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei rises as Fed stimulus concern eases > Wall St rallies for third day as Fed concerns fade > TREASURIES-Prices gain after 7-year debt sale > Dollar resilient as Fed tackles 'tapering' fears > Gold sinks below $1,200, 1st time in nearly 3 yrs > Oil rises amid talk Fed will continue stimulus REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Manila posts $303 mln budget deficit in May > Manila plans air, naval bases at Subic ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Compiled by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)