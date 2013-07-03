FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 3
#Asia
July 3, 2013 / 12:41 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 3 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1614.08     -0.05    -0.88 
 USD/JPY                        100.68       0.06     0.06
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.47        -0.15    -0.00 
 SPOT GOLD                      1243.40      0.16     2.01
 US CRUDE                       100.41       0.81     0.81 
 DOW JONES                      14932.41    -0.28   -42.55 
 ASIA ADRS                      135.45       0.14     0.19
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar stronger on Fed bets, stocks fade
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Thailand at 2-week highs; local selling hits
Philippines 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MELCO CROWN (PHILIPPINES) RESORTS CORP 
    Casino operator Melco Philippines announced the grant of
options and shares to certain employees and directors of the
company and its parent, Melco Crown Entertainment Ltd 
and other eligible participants of its share swap plan. The
exercise price is 8.30 pesos ($0.19) per share. To view the
filing, click on (link.reuters.com/deb49t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.36 pct      
> Wall Street slips in volatile session               
> Demand for cash sinks bill yields before payrolls  
> Dollar gains broadly on Fed view; eyes on US jobs 
> Gold steadies at session lows as dollar rises     
> US oil vaults above $99 on Middle East worry       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine peso leads Asia FX lower on profit-taking
  
> Philippine property loan rules don't need tightening yet
  
> Loose policies leave Asia exposed in post-QE world
  
> Saudi Arabia extends foreign worker amnesty to Nov. 3
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
