#Asia
July 4, 2013 / 12:46 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT --------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                        1615.41      0.08     1.33 
 USD/JPY                        99.88       -0.02    -0.02
 10-YR US TSY YLD               2.50        -0.07     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                      1254.09      0.23     2.90
 US CRUDE                       101.44       0.20     0.20 
 DOW JONES                      14988.55     0.38    56.14
 ASIA ADRS                      134.65      -0.59    -0.80
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro fall as Portugal revives debt
crisis fears 
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia underperforms; Malaysia pares early
gain 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - PetroEnergy Resources Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Rooms 526-529 YIAS, Level 5, Podium 4, RCBC Plaza
Building, 6819 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO, PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE
TELEPHONE CO, SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    Manila Electric, part owned by PLDT and San Miguel, said the
Energy Regulatory Commission had approved its application for
the maximum power rates to be imposed on its customers for the
regulatory year 2014. For the filing, click on (link.reuters.com/weh49t).
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to edge up on upbeat US data                
> Wall St posts modest gains in short volatile session   
> US Treasuries slip while nervously awaiting jobs data 
> Dollar gets the jitters before policy meetings, jobs 
> Gold climbs for 2nd day as dollar, stocks ease       
> U.S. crude ends at 14-month high on stocks draw       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines says may expedite 2014 borrowing plan
  
> Philippine June inflation seen picking up marginally
  
> Rivals play down China's overture in S.China Sea
  
> Philippine peso weaker on foreign banks' dollar demand
  
> U.S. steel pipe makers defend energy business with trade case
  
> China in no rush to limit its naval reach
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
