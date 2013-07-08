Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 8

MANILA, July 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 .SPX 1631.89 1.02 16.48 USD/JPY JPY= 101.39 0.21 0.21 10-YR US TSY YLD US10YT=RR 2.7362 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD XAU= 1224.79 0.12 1.48 US CRUDE CLc1 103.85 0.61 0.63 DOW JONES .DJI 15135.84 0.98 147.29 ASIA ADRS .BKAS 135.84 0.88 1.19 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat U.S. jobs data SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Thailand lag on week WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - 11th Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, Executive Business Lounge, BSP Complex, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] STOCK TO WATCH - SM INVESTMENTS CORP The $300 million five-year term loan for Philippine conglomerate SM Group's holding company SM Investments Corp is expected to launch this week, Basis Point sources said. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise after US jobs data buoy Wall St > Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy > TREASURIES-Yields jump as jobs data stoke Fed fears > Dollar builds on broad gains on strong US jobs data > Gold drops on strong US jobs growth, stimulus fears > Oil jumps $2 on Egypt, US data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > June forex reserves at 10-month low > C.bank further relaxes forex rules, allows more outflows > Philippine economy can support peso at 41-43/dlr levels > inflation picks up pace in June, highest in 3 months ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)