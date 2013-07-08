FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 8
#Asia
July 8, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 4 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on July 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, July 8 (Reuters) - Following is a list of
company-related and market news that could affect the local
market.
    
-----------------  MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2301 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500            .SPX         1631.89      1.02    16.48
USD/JPY            JPY=         101.39       0.21     0.21
10-YR US TSY YLD   US10YT=RR    2.7362         --     0.00
SPOT GOLD          XAU=         1224.79      0.12     1.48
US CRUDE           CLc1         103.85       0.61     0.63
DOW JONES          .DJI         15135.84     0.98   147.29
ASIA ADRS          .BKAS        135.84       0.88     1.19
-------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains, Japan shares rise on upbeat
U.S. jobs data 
    SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia, Thailand lag on week 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - 11th Citi Microentrepreneurship Awards, Executive Business
Lounge, BSP Complex, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The $300 million five-year term loan for Philippine
conglomerate SM Group's holding company SM Investments Corp is
expected to launch this week, Basis Point sources said.
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei set to rise after US jobs data buoy Wall St    
> Wall St gains as jobs data signals stronger economy   
> TREASURIES-Yields jump as jobs data stoke Fed fears  
> Dollar builds on broad gains on strong US jobs data 
> Gold drops on strong US jobs growth, stimulus fears 
> Oil jumps $2 on Egypt, US data                       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> June forex reserves at 10-month low 
  
> C.bank further relaxes forex rules, allows more outflows
  
> Philippine economy can support peso at 41-43/dlr levels
  
> inflation picks up pace in June, highest in 3 months
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
