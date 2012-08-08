FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 8
#Asia
August 8, 2012 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
    -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 S&P 500                         1401.35      0.51       7.12
 USD/JPY                           78.63      0.08       0.06
 US 10YR                            1.62     -0.72      -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                       1609.54     -0.07      -1.14
 US CRUDE                          93.27     -0.43      -0.40
 DOW JONES                      13168.60      0.39      51.09
 ASIA ADRS                        120.32      0.80       0.96
 FTSE 100                        5841.24      0.56      32.47
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares at 3-mth high, oil rises on policy
hopes 
    SE Asia Stocks-Markets ease; foreign investors turn to
Indonesia, Malaysia  
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    -- PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    - The country's most valuable listed company posted a
sharper-than-expected 11 percent drop in second-quarter net
profit as a nearly saturated mobile phone market crimped revenue
growth and rising competition ate into margins. 
    
    -- GLOBE TELECOM 
    - The country's second largest phone firm said its net
income fell 10 percent in the first half from a year earlier.
 
 
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release money supply, bank lending data
for June
    - Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc and Aboitiz Power
Corp hold analysts' briefing for its H1 financial and
operating results, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Manila Water Co Inc holds analysts' briefing on
Q2 financial and operating results, South Room A & B, Ayala
Tower 1, Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 1:30 p.m. [0530 GMT] 
       
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs 1.4 pct on hopes of Fed, ECB stimulus     
 > S&P hits 1,400 as ECB-inspired rally persists           
 > U.S. bond prices slide, investors hope for policy move 
 > Yen softer, risk still buoyed in thin market          
 > Gold flat, volume low; investors eyes central banks   
 > Oil at 12-wk high on N.Sea output drop, stimulus hope  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Monsoon rains swamp Manila, markets shut       
> Aquino crosses one hurdle in contraceptive bill 

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.