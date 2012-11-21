FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 21
#Asia
November 21, 2012 / 12:51 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 S&P 500                       1387.81      0.07       0.92
 USD/JPY                         81.81      0.18       0.15
 US 10YR                          1.66     -0.33      -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                     1726.69     -0.08      -1.35
 US CRUDE                        87.31      0.65       0.56
 DOW JONES                    12788.51     -0.06      -7.45
 ASIA ADRS                      119.76     -0.65      -0.78
 FTSE 100                      5748.10      0.18      10.44
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, oil slips on Gaza cease-fire
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; U.S. fiscal hopes
help 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Biodiversity forum with Vice President Jejomar Binay and
Environment Secretary Ramon Paje, Crowne Plaza Galleria, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Misys holds news conference with Bret Bolin, CEO, and
Craig Bennet, Director of Sales, Asia Pacific to discuss Misys'
growing business in Asia, 8/F, Zuellig Building, Makati Ave.
corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
[0330-0430 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate has priced a
secondary share offer of up to 25 million shares in unit San
Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc at the low end of its
indicative range and at a steep discount to market
price. 
    
    - NICKEL ASIA CORP 
    The Philippines' largest nickel miner said the cost of
building the country's second nickel processing plant, due to be
completed next year, will rise 22 percent to $1.59 billion,
swelled by higher material prices and changes in specifications.
 
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    The country's No. 2 telecoms firm said it was extending the
early tender date of its previously announced tender offer to
purchase for cash any and all of the 13.5 percent senior notes
originally due 2006 issued by Bayan Telecommunications Inc. For
Globe's disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/duk24t.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 0.78 pct                  
> Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day stocks rally  
> TREASURIES-Prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply  
> Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes     
> Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments   
> Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Senate approves higher cigarettes, alcohol taxes 
> Manila looking to cut 2013 global bond sales     
> 7-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 3.875 pct         
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
