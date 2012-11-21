Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 21

MANILA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1387.81 0.07 0.92 USD/JPY 81.81 0.18 0.15 US 10YR 1.66 -0.33 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1726.69 -0.08 -1.35 US CRUDE 87.31 0.65 0.56 DOW JONES 12788.51 -0.06 -7.45 ASIA ADRS 119.76 -0.65 -0.78 FTSE 100 5748.10 0.18 10.44 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rebound, oil slips on Gaza cease-fire SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; U.S. fiscal hopes help WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Biodiversity forum with Vice President Jejomar Binay and Environment Secretary Ramon Paje, Crowne Plaza Galleria, 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT] - Misys holds news conference with Bret Bolin, CEO, and Craig Bennet, Director of Sales, Asia Pacific to discuss Misys' growing business in Asia, 8/F, Zuellig Building, Makati Ave. corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati City, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. [0330-0430 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate has priced a secondary share offer of up to 25 million shares in unit San Miguel Pure Foods Co Inc at the low end of its indicative range and at a steep discount to market price. - NICKEL ASIA CORP The Philippines' largest nickel miner said the cost of building the country's second nickel processing plant, due to be completed next year, will rise 22 percent to $1.59 billion, swelled by higher material prices and changes in specifications. - GLOBE TELECOM INC The country's No. 2 telecoms firm said it was extending the early tender date of its previously announced tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the 13.5 percent senior notes originally due 2006 issued by Bayan Telecommunications Inc. For Globe's disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/duk24t. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens up 0.78 pct > Bernanke's 'cliff' comments break two-day stocks rally > TREASURIES-Prices down on fiscal hopes, before supply > Yen hits 7-month low, euro helped by Greece hopes > Gold down on Gaza ceasefire hope, Bernanke comments > Oil drops as Gaza truce seen; losses pared on API data REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Senate approves higher cigarettes, alcohol taxes > Manila looking to cut 2013 global bond sales > 7-yr T-bond coupon rate set at 3.875 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)