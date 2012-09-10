FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 10
September 10, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0024 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1437.92       0.4     5.800 
 USD/JPY                   78.22       -0.03    -0.020 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6592         --    -0.009 
 SPOT GOLD                 1735.24     -0.04    -0.650 
 US CRUDE                  96.3        -0.12    -0.120 
 DOW JONES                 13306.64     0.11     14.64 
 ASIA ADRS                118.77       1.57      1.84 
 -------------------------------------------------------------  
      

    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch up, euro zone and Fed QE3
eyed [ MKTS/GLOB]
    SE Asia Stocks-Up after ECB; Indonesia posts biggest weekly
gain in 2 mths 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release foreign direct investments data
for June
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP, ABOITIZ EQUITY VENTURES INC 
    Ayala Corp, one of the country's biggest conglomerates, said
it had forged an exclusive strategic partnership with
conglomerate Aboitiz to bid for the $240 million Mactan-Cebu
International Airport redevelopment project. To view the full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bes52t
    
    - METROPOLITAN BANK & TRUST CO 
    Metrobank said it had obtained central bank approval for the
early redemption of its 8.5 billion pesos ($204 million)worth of
10-year lower Tier 2 notes issued in 2007. To view the full
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/qas52t  
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei seen stuck in range; caution before Fed         
 > Wall St withstands jobs disappointment; focus on Fed   
 > TREASURIES-Prices gain as jobs data raises QE3 hopes  
 > Euro & AUD sharply higher, China trade data eyed     
 > Gold up 2 pct; US jobs data feeds Fed easing hopes   
 > Oil rises as jobs data reinforces stimulus hopes      
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> C.bank seen on hold on Sept 13; cut by yr-end 
> Philippines' NPL ratio at new low in June    
> End-Aug forex reserves at fresh high         
> Asia-Pacific nations ret over economy        

    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
    ($1 = 41.68 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

