Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 21
#Asia
September 21, 2012 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
  
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2356 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1460.26     -0.05    -0.790 
 USD/JPY                   78.2        -0.04    -0.030 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7666         --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1768.46      0.13     2.370 
 US CRUDE                  92.8         0.41     0.380 
 DOW JONES                 13596.93     0.14     18.97 
 ASIA ADRS                122.31      -1.08     -1.34 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares tick lower but rebound off lows
 
    SE Asia Stocks-Down; large-caps lead Malaysia to one-week
low 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release second quarter balance of payments
report and second quarter external debt data
    - Management Association of the Philippines holds general
membership meeting with Public Works and Highways Secretary
Rogelio Singson as speaker, Rigodon Ballroom of The Peninsula
Manila, 11:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. [0330-0600 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP, A BROWN COMPANY INC 
    The conglomerate said its AC Energy Holdings Inc unit has
executed a memorandum of agreement with A Brown, Palm Thermal
Consolidated Holdings Corp, Palm Concepcion Power Corp and Panay
Consolidated Land Holdings Corp for the construction and
operation of a 135-megawatt power facility in central Iloilo
province. To view the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fus72t
    
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei edges up after Thursday's sell-off              
 > Dow ends higher, Oracle falls after the bell           
 > TREASURIES-Prices steady on weak auction demand       
 > Euro stung by weak data, gives USD a bit of reprieve 
 > Gold ends flat as open interest hits 1-year high     
 > Brent crude jumps back above $110, halts 3-day slide  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 > Glencore's copper unit plans $600 mln expansion 
 > Manila plans up to $1.5 bln debt sale          
 > Holcim Philippines leads on analyst revisions  
 > Investors buy frontier assets                  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

