FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 24
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
September 24, 2012 / 12:35 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Following is company-related and
market news which could have an impact on the local market.
 
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT -------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1460.15     -0.01    -0.110 
 USD/JPY                   78.06       -0.13    -0.100 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.7562         --     0.002 
 SPOT GOLD                 1769.75     -0.71   -12.670 
 US CRUDE                  92.78       -0.12    -0.110 
 DOW JONES                 13579.47    -0.13    -17.46 
 ASIA ADRS                122.45       0.11      0.14 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares end flat as Spain factor fades; oil
up 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up slightly; Malaysia underperforms
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Philippine Estates Corp holds annual
stockholders' meeting, 6/F One Corporate Center, Dona Julia
Vargas Avenue corner Meralco Avenue, Ortigas, Pasig City, 3:30
p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Tanduay Holdings Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, Kachina Room, Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00
a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - Energy Secretary Jose Rene Almendras leads Ceremonial
Switch On and Turnover of LED Traffic Lights in 159 Metro Manila
intersections, Grand Ballroom of InterContinental Hotel Manila,
2:00 p.m. [0600 GMT]
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei dips in early trade, global growth a concern    
> Wall St ends flat despite Spain hope, S&P off for week 
> TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices slip on Spain talk  
> Euro sulks after negative week, Spain still eyed     
> Gold holds gains after early rally toward 2012 high  
> Oil rises for second day as supply concerns mount     
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippine mining at policy crossroads        
> Philippines close to landmark peace deal      
> US allots 2013 sugar import quotas            
> Philex falls 6 pct on dim profit outlook      
> China seeks to reassure SEAsia on sea dispute 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.