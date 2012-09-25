FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 25
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Distillers & Wineries
September 25, 2012 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Following is some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
    
   ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0030 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
 S&P 500                         1456.89     -0.22     -3.26
 USD/JPY                           77.85      0.00      0.00
 US 10YR                            1.72      0.18      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                       1765.86      0.13      2.21
 US CRUDE                          92.08      0.15      0.15
 DOW JONES                      13558.92     -0.15    -20.55
 ASIA ADRS                        121.82     -0.51     -0.63
 FTSE 100                        5838.84     -0.24    -13.78
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares ease as growth worries weigh
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Bumi leads Indonesia to 1-week low; Malaysia
drops  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics Office to release July imports data, 9:00 a.m.
[0100 GMT]
    - Bureau of Treasury holds 20-yr T-bond auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]
    - The Asian Development Bank launches its publication,
"Pension Systems in East and Southeast Asia," Knowledge Hub,
1/F, ADB Headquarters, 10:45 a.m. [0245 GMT]
    - The Asset and the Fund Managers' Association of the
Philippines holds The Philippine Capital Market Forum, Rizal
Ballroom A, Makati Shangri-La Hotel, 12:30 p.m. [0430 GMT]
    - Coal Asia holds investors' briefing on upcoming IPO,
Columbus Room, Discovery Suites, Ortigas Center, Pasig City,
4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - TANDUAY HOLDINGS 
    The Philippines' Tanduay Holdings Inc said on
Monday it will sell up to 3 billion new common shares in a
two-tranche transaction that could raise around $880 million and
widen its public float. 
        
    MARKET NEWS 
 > Nikkei weakens after German data, Caterpillar forecast 
 > Wall St drops after Caterpillar forecast, German data  
 > Bond yields fall as Germany sparks growth concerns    
 > Euro steadies after dropping on German data, Spain   
 > Gold falls on weak commodities, option expiry eyed   
 > Oil falls as weak German data weighs on outlook       
         
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.