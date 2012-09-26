FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 26, 2012

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 26
#Asia
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.

 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0004 GMT --------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1441.59     -1.05    -15.30 
 USD/JPY                   77.73       -0.08    -0.060 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6662         --    -0.005 
 SPOT GOLD                 1759.79     -0.01    -0.250 
 US CRUDE                  90.88       -0.54    -0.490 
 DOW JONES                 13457.55    -0.75   -101.37 
 ASIA ADRS                120.60      -1.00     -1.22 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-US shares fall, euro down on Spain concerns 
    
    SE Asia Stocks - Flat-to-higher; Indonesia recoups from low
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Foreign Correspondents' Association of the Philippines
holds forum with guest Cristino Panlilio, managing director of
the Board of Investments, Mahogany Room, Mandarin Oriental
Hotel, Makati City 9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - National Food Authority celebrates 40th anniversary, Food
Development Center, FTI Compound, Taguig City, 10:00 a.m. [0200
GMT]
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, PAL HOLDINGS INC 
    San Miguel, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate,
said it was considering building a new major airport in the
country with its Philippine Airlines partner Lucio Tan.
 
    
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    The Philippines' largest lender by assets plans to issue up
to 5 billion pesos worth of long-term negotiable certificates of
deposit to support its medium-term growth objectives and
lengthen the maturity profile of its funding sources. To view
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/teh82t
    
    MARKET NEWS 
> Nikkei falls 1.5 pct to below 9,000                     
> Caterpillar, Apple push Wall Street lower               
> TREASURIES-Long-dated prices up as stocks rally stalls 
> Euro wallows around one-week lows against dollar      
> Gold falls on euro zone fears, options expiration     
> Brent pares gain, U.S. crude drops more after API data 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Imports dip in July, electronics weak         
> Philippines terminates rail project           
> 20-year T-bond coupon rate set at 5.75 pct    
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
