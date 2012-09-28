FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 28
September 28, 2012 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Following is some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 -------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0006 GMT ------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG 
 S&P 500                   1447.15      0.96    13.830 
 USD/JPY                   77.58          -0     0.000 
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.649          --    -0.007 
 SPOT GOLD                 1776.46     -0.05    -0.830 
 US CRUDE                  92.16        0.34     0.310 
 DOW JONES                 13485.97     0.54     72.46 
 ASIA ADRS                121.70       1.95      2.33 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro advance on Spain's budget
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 1-week high; Thai PTTEP strong
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Listing of San Miguel Corp's 1.067 billion preferred
shares, sold at 75 pesos each in a recent public offering, at
the Philippine Stock Exchange
    - Central bank to release real estate loan data for June
    - Central bank to release 2011 international investment
position data
    - United Paragon Mining Corp holds annual stockholders'
meeting, Raja Function Room, The Legend Villas, #60 Pioneer
corner Madison Streets, Mandaluyong City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    - PAL Holdings Inc holds annual stockholders' meeting,
Century Park Hotel, Malate, Manila, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    The lender said it was looking to raise $200 million in Tier
1 capital via the sale of hybrid notes. To view the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/dat82t
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    Shares in Philex, the Philippines' largest miner, hovered
near a 17-month low on Thursday after the government slapped it
with a $25 million fine for tailings leaks at its mine in
northern Philippines. Philex said it would contest the penalty
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
  
           
 
            
  
            
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
 
    
              
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
        
     
     
    OTHER MARKETS
      
      
         
    STOCKS NEWS
     
     
       
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
       
         
          
             
        
    TOP NEWS
     
     
     
     
     
     
    

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
