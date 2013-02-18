FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 18
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
February 18, 2013 / 12:41 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Feb 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0015 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1519.79     -0.10      -1.59
    USD/JPY                     93.73      0.28       0.26
    US 10YR                      2.00     -0.07       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1614.41      0.33       5.35
    US CRUDE                    95.80     -0.06      -0.06
    DOW JONES                13981.76      0.06       8.37
    ASIA ADRS                  136.35     -0.34      -0.46
    FTSE 100                  6328.26      0.01       0.90
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen falls on draft G20 statement; oil slides
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits fresh high; outperforms on the
week 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    Conglomerate San Miguel's flagship beer-making unit said its
board has approved the voluntary delisting of its shares from
the Philippine Stock Exchange. To view the disclosure, click on
link.reuters.com/kup95t
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The country's top gold and copper miner said it would pay on
Monday, or one day before the deadline, the fine of 1 billion
pesos ($25 million) imposed by the government for last year's
tailings spill at its Padcal mine.
    
    - RIZAL COMMERCIAL BANKING CORP 
    The lender signed an agreement with IFC Capitalization
(Equity) Fund LP, which will subscribe to $100 million worth of
RCBC shares. It also reported 24 percent rise in full-year 2012
net profit. To view the disclosures, click on link.reuters.com/qak95t
 and link.reuters.com/mup95t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei bounces after Japan escapes G20 criticism       
> Wall St ends slightly down, S&P positive for 7th wk    
> Bond yields up on consumer sentiment                  
> Yen sags as G20 OK with Japan reflation effort       
> Gold drops over 3.7 pct in week on technical selling 
> Oil sinks, Brent headed for 1st weekly loss since Jan 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' remittances hit record in Dec    
> Gunmen refuse to leave in Malaysia standoff  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.