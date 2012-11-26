FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 26
#Asia
November 26, 2012 / 1:00 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news that could have an impact on the
local market.
    
 ------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0010 GMT -------------- 
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1409.15       1.3    18.120
 USD/JPY                   82.49         0.1     0.080
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6934         --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                 1749.85     -0.14    -2.540
 US CRUDE                  88.1        -0.20    -0.180
 DOW JONES                 13009.68     1.35    172.79
 ASIA ADRS                122.41       1.80      2.16
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares edge higher on hopes for Greek
deal 
    SE Asia Stocks-Mostly up; Hopes over global economy help
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Bureau of Treasury holds regular T-bill auction, 1:00 p.m.
[0500 GMT]

    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippines' most diversified conglomerate San Miguel 
and a partner in an infrastructure venture plan to form a new
business which they may list either domestically or in Singapore
next year under a three-year $1 billion fund-raising programme.
 
    
    - SAN MIGUEL PURE FOODS CO INC 
    Parent San Miguel said it had completed the sale of 25
million shares in Pure Foods, which widened the public ownership
of Pure Foods to 15.08 percent from less than 1 percent. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/reb34t
    
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    Fitch Ratings has affirmed Globe's long-term foreign- and
local-currency issuer default ratings at 'BBB-'. The outlook is
stable. A full rating breakdown is provided below. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises 1 percent, may test a 7-month high         
> Wall St ends higher in short session, led by techs      
> US bonds fall in light trade, less safe haven demand   
> Euro supported on Greek hopes; yen stuck in doldrums  
> Gold above $1,750, up 1.4 pct on weak dlr, technicals 
> Oil rises on Egypt violence, euro zone optimism        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Manila rising, so are rents as confidence in Philippines grows
  
> China lands fighter jet on new carrier in show of force
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
