Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 22
#Asia
November 22, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0005 GMT ----------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                   1391.03      0.23     3.220
 USD/JPY                   82.54        0.05     0.040
 10-YR US TSY YLD     1.6796         --     0.000
 SPOT GOLD                 1729.84      0.08     1.310
 US CRUDE                  87.67        0.33     0.290
 DOW JONES                 12836.89     0.38     48.38
 ASIA ADRS                120.25       0.41      0.49 
 -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rise, investors hope for Greece
progress 
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record; Greek concerns weigh
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release highlights of Oct. 25 rate-setting
meeting and fourth quarter business expectations survey
    - Puregold Price Club Inc holds special stockholders'
meeting, Acacia Hotel, Alabang, Muntinlupa City, 2:00 p.m. [0600
GMT]
    - Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines
holds forum with Japanese Ambassador Toshinao Urabe as guest,
Fontaine Room, 3/F Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Makati City, 9:00
a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Energy Secretary Jericho Petilla, Transportation and
Communications Secretary Joseph Emilio Abaya and Public Works
and Highways Secretary Rogelio Singson to speak at EJAP Economic
Forum 2012 about the government's Public-Private Partnership
infrastructure projects, Manila Peninsula Hotel, Makati City,
9:00 a.m. [0100 GMT]
    - Bureau of Customs Commissioner Ruffy Biazon and Department
of Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan hold joint press
briefing on latest smuggling case, DOJ Office, Manila, 11:00
a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ramon Paje
holds press conference to discuss updates on environmental
programs and issues, Bulwagan Ninoy, Ninoy Aquino Parks and
Wildlife, Quezon City, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA CORP, LT GROUP 
    Shares of Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and LT
Group of businessman Lucio Tan climbed on Wednesday
after their banking units, Bank of the Philippine Islands
 and Philippine National Bank, disclosed
ongoing talks for a possible merger to create the country's
biggest lender. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises to 6-mth high as exporters lifted by yen  
> S&P 500 gains for fourth session on light volume       
> Treasuries slip with profit taking in thin volume     
> Yen stays under a cloud, China data eyed             
> Gold flat as Greek aid stalling, MidEast truce eyed  
> Oil ends up as pre-holiday covering offsets Gaza truce 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> GDP growth seen picking up slightly in Q3      
> 2012 budget deficit may be smaller than target 
> ANALYSIS-China courts friends in region        
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
