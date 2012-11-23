FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 23
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
November 23, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Following are some company-related and market news that could
have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0044 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
 USD/JPY                           82.31     -0.17     -0.14
 US 10YR                            1.68     -0.13      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                       1729.55      0.03      0.50
 US CRUDE                          87.09     -0.33     -0.29
 DOW JONES                      12836.89      0.38     48.38
 ASIA ADRS                        120.25      0.41      0.49
 FTSE 100                        5791.03      0.68     39.00
  --------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares set for weekly gain as outlook
improves  
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Singapore up on banks after better U.S.,
China data 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - PDEx listing ceremony for the listing of Ayala Corp's
bonds due 2019, PDS Group Assembly Hall, 37/F Tower 1, The
Enterprise Center, Ayala Avenue corner Paseo de Roxas, Makati
City, 8:30 a.m. [0030 GMT]  
    - Central bank to release selected external debt ratios for
August
    - Groundbreaking of Phase 3 of Resorts World Manila, Newport
Park, 10:30 a.m. [0230 GMT]
    
    STOCK NEWS
    - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP
, PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, LT GROUP 
    Shares of the Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) 
and rival Philippine National Bank PNB climbed on
Thursday after the banks said they were discussing the
possibility of BPI acquiring a stake in PNB. 

    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    Top Philippine gold and copper producer Philex Mining Corp
will not be allowed to reopen its Padcal mine unless it pays a
$24-million fine for a tailings spill in August and completes
cleanup operations, the environment minister said on Thursday.
 
            
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei climbs 1.6 pct to 6-1/2 mth high on softer yen  [.T
 > US bond prices slip with profit taking in thin volume 
 > Euro boosted by Greece aid deal hopes, yen wobbly    
 > Gold inches up as stocks rise, dollar fades          
 > Oil dips in holiday-thinned trade on Gaza, EU data    
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> China angers neighbours with sea claims         
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.