Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 28
#Asia
November 28, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT ---------------
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST       PCT CHG     NET CHG 
 S&P 500                       1398.94     -0.52       -7.35
 USD/JPY                         82.13      0.00        0.00
 US 10YR                          1.64     -0.23        0.00
 SPOT GOLD                     1741.55     -0.01       -0.10
 US CRUDE                        87.12     -0.07       -0.06
 DOW JONES                    12878.13     -0.69      -89.24
 ASIA ADRS                      121.31     -0.67       -0.82
 FTSE 100                      5799.71      0.22       12.99
 --------------------------------------------------------------
 
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro and stocks slip on US fiscal concern
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippine at record high; S'pore, Thailand
up 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Government holds auction for 10.5-yr $500-million dollar
bonds in local market, 1:00 p.m. [0500 GMT]
    - Government to announce third quarter GDP data; press
conference at NSCB Operations Room, 5/F Midland Buendia Bldg.,
403 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Makati City, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - MANILA ELECTRIC CO 
    Standard & Poor's has upgraded its long-term corporate
credit rating on the Philippines' biggest power utility to 'BB-'
from 'B+', with a stable outlook, saying Meralco is expected to
maintain its financial position and robust sales over the next
12-24 months. 
     
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    PLDT, the country's most valuable company, said its
chairman, Manuel Pangilinan, bought on Monday 1,000 PLDT shares
at a discounted price of 2,510 pesos per share. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/nyh34t.
    
    - ALLIANCE GLOBAL GROUP INC 
    The conglomerate confirmed reports it was planning to spend
$1.5 billion in the next five to seven years for expansion in
its Resorts World Manila and Resorts World Bayshore
entertainment complexes. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/sen34t.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens down 0.51 pct                
> Wall St falls, hit by Reid's 'fiscal cliff' comments    
> Treasuries gain modestly on worries over fiscal crisis 
> Euro falls vs dollar, yen on doubts over Greece deal  
> Gold down on US fiscal worries, options in focus      
> Oil dips on U.S. budget worries, gasoline rises        
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Tax sheriff takes aim at cheats to hit target  
> Philippine economy seen picking up in Q3       
> Annual Q2 GDP growth revised up to 6.0 pct     
> Peso at 4-1/2-yr high vs U.S. dollar           
> September imports at 4-mth high, up 3.6 pct    
> China military buildup no threat to the world  
> U.S. to raise passport map issue with China    
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
