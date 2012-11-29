FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 29
#Asia
November 29, 2012 / 12:50 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market
news which could have an impact on the local market.
    
  ------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0002 GMT ---------------
                   INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG
  S&P 500                  1409.93      0.79     10.99 
 USD/JPY                           82.16      0.13      0.11
 US 10YR                            1.63     -0.07      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                       1722.40      0.18      3.09
 US CRUDE                          86.67      0.21      0.18
 DOW JONES                      12985.11      0.83    106.98
 ASIA ADRS                        121.56      0.21      0.25
 FTSE 100                        5803.28      0.06      3.57
  -------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover on Boehner, euro pares drop
    
    SE ASIA STOCKS-Manila at record high on robust Q3; Indonesia lags  
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release non-performing loans data for September
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    - Globe Telecom, the country's number two telecoms firm, said it has
extended the early tender date on its offer to purchase all of the outstanding
1.3 percent senior notes of rival firm Bayan Telecommunications Inc to Dec. 11
from Nov. 27. For the full disclosure: link.reuters.com/pes34t
    
    - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, REPUBLIC GLASS HOLDINGS CORP 
    - Republic Glass said it has signed a deal with Robinsons Land to sell its
two-hectare property in Quezon City, a suburb of the capital. For the full
disclosure link.reuters.com/res34t
        
    MARKET NEWS
 > Nikkei rebounds from 1-wk closing low on US fiscal hopes 
 > Wall St jumps in another 'fiscal cliff' swing            
 > Bond prices gain on standoff in U.S. budget talks       
 > Euro edges lower as Greece, U.S. fiscal woes weigh     
 > Gold drops 1.5 pct on deflation fears, fund sales      
 > Oil falls as demand worries trump 'fiscal cliff' hope   
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Economy shines in Q3,highlights SEAsia resilience 
> Philippines raises fcast for 2012 BOP to $6.8 bln 
> Manila raises $500 mln from 2023 dlr bond sale    
> Manila to source more dlrs from c.bank to pay debt 
> Philippine c.bank says policy stance appropriate  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Compiled by Manila newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
