FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 13
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
December 13, 2012 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
    
 ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
                INSTRUMENT      LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
  S&P 500                      1428.48      0.04        0.64
  USD/JPY                        83.24     -0.01       -0.01
  US 10YR                         1.69     -0.79       -0.01
  SPOT GOLD                    1707.51     -0.24       -4.04
  US CRUDE                       86.71     -0.06       -0.06
  DOW JONES                   13245.45     -0.02       -2.99
  ASIA ADRS                     125.55      0.46        0.58
  FTSE 100                     5945.85      0.35       20.88
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus
steps 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - 2012 National Convention of Food Staples Producers with
Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest speaker, Manila
Hotel, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT]
    - Central bank holds policy meeting; decision to be
announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for October
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC
 
    Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on
Wednesday it has signed a deal giving property firm Robinsons
Land a minority stake in its Philippine unit which is building a
$2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila. 

    - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP
 
    Conglomerate Ayala Corp said its board has approved a
succession plan for banking arm BPI, as current BPI President
Aurelio Montinola steps down next year. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/raj64t.
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen     
> Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff"   
> Treasuries drop on Fed's new bond-buying program       
> Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed   
> Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge   
> Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Xstrata delays $5.9 bln mine project to 2019    
> Universal signs deal with Robinsons on casino   
> U.S. military to boost Philippines presence     
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.