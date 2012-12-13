Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 13

MANILA, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1428.48 0.04 0.64 USD/JPY 83.24 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.69 -0.79 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1707.51 -0.24 -4.04 US CRUDE 86.71 -0.06 -0.06 DOW JONES 13245.45 -0.02 -2.99 ASIA ADRS 125.55 0.46 0.58 FTSE 100 5945.85 0.35 20.88 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares inch higher after Fed's stimulus steps SE Asia Stocks-Most rise on US Fed monetary easing hopes WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - 2012 National Convention of Food Staples Producers with Agriculture Secretary Proceso Alcala as guest speaker, Manila Hotel, 9:30 a.m. [0130 GMT] - Central bank holds policy meeting; decision to be announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT] - Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for October STOCKS TO WATCH - ROBINSONS LAND CORP, JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC Japan's Universal Entertainment Corp said on Wednesday it has signed a deal giving property firm Robinsons Land a minority stake in its Philippine unit which is building a $2 billion casino-resort complex in Manila. - BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS, AYALA CORP Conglomerate Ayala Corp said its board has approved a succession plan for banking arm BPI, as current BPI President Aurelio Montinola steps down next year. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/raj64t. MARKET NEWS > Nikkei climbs 1 pct to 7-1/2-month high on weak yen > Wall St ends almost flat as Bernanke warns on "cliff" > Treasuries drop on Fed's new bond-buying program > Yen extends fall, USD pinned down by aggressive Fed > Gold rises after Fed makes surprise low-rate pledge > Oil up on more Fed stimulus, OPEC holds output target REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > Xstrata delays $5.9 bln mine project to 2019 > Universal signs deal with Robinsons on casino > U.S. military to boost Philippines presence ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)