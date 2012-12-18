FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 18
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
#Asia
December 18, 2012 / 12:51 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT --------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT     LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
   S&P 500                     1430.36      1.19       16.78
   USD/JPY                       83.92      0.05        0.04
   US 10YR                        1.76     -0.47       -0.01
   SPOT GOLD                   1696.90     -0.04       -0.75
   US CRUDE                      87.38      0.21        0.18
   DOW JONES                  13235.39      0.76      100.38
   ASIA ADRS                    126.67      0.55        0.69
   FTSE 100                    5912.15     -0.16       -9.61
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares advance on U.S. 'cliff' optimism;
Japan vote hits yen 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most lower to flat on U.S. budget uncertainty
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Statistics office to release October unemployment data
    - Socioeconomic Planning Secretary holds year-end news
conference, 6/F Board Room, National Economic and Development
Authority, Escriva Drive, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, 10:30
a.m.-12:00 p.m. 
    - National Treasurer Rosalia De Leon leads awarding of the
best-performing government securities eligible dealers, Sergio
Osmena Lecture Theatre, the Ayuntamiento, Intramuros, Manila,
3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]

    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP, SAN MIGUEL BREWERY INC 
    SAN MIGUEL PROPERTIES 
    The Philippine Stock Exchange said it would suspend trading
in shares of conglomerate San Miguel Corp's brewery and property
units from the first trading day of 2013 after the Securities
and Exchange Commission denied their requests for extension of
the grace period to comply with the minimum public ownership
requirement. For the disclosures, click on link.reuters.com/cyc74t
 and link.reuters.com/dyc74t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, extending Monday's gains after LDP win   
> Optimism about 'cliff' boost market; financials lead   
> Bonds fall as hopes for fiscal deal dims safety bid   
> Yen steadies after plunge in wake of Japan election  
> Gold ends near flat, capped by US budget talks       
> Brent dips, US crude rises on fiscal talks            
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Foreign funds seek redemption, cash out on SE Asia
  
> Philippine congress approves contraceptive bill
  
> Philippine remittances hit new peak in October
  
> Main tax agency beats November revenue goal
  
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by John Mair)

