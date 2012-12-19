Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 19

MANILA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT --------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1446.79 1.15 16.43 USD/JPY 84.32 0.14 0.12 US 10YR 1.82 -0.31 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1675.66 0.37 6.12 US CRUDE 88.00 0.08 0.07 DOW JONES 13350.96 0.87 115.57 ASIA ADRS 128.91 1.77 2.24 FTSE 100 5935.90 0.40 23.75 ------------------------------------------------------------ GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US budget deal SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps losing streak WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - STI Education Systems Holdings holds annual stockholders' meeting, 7/F iACADEMY Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT] - Central bank to release November balance of payments data STOCKS TO WATCH - AYALA LAND INC, PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORP Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest developer, and Philippine Estates Corp have finalised a deal to develop 17 hectares of the latter's sprawling property in Manila. For the disclosure statement, click on link.reuters.com/bak74t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct > Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' > TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal > Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down > Gold falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal > Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > The booming Philippines' missing link - foreigner investors > Moody's changes bank system outlook to positive > Philippines sees 2012 growth at around 6.5 pct SIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)