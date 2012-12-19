FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 19
#Asia
December 19, 2012 / 12:29 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2358 GMT ---------------  
                  INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
   S&P 500                      1446.79      1.15      16.43
   USD/JPY                        84.32      0.14       0.12
   US 10YR                         1.82     -0.31      -0.01
   SPOT GOLD                    1675.66      0.37       6.12
   US CRUDE                       88.00      0.08       0.07
   DOW JONES                   13350.96      0.87     115.57
   ASIA ADRS                     128.91      1.77       2.24
   FTSE 100                     5935.90      0.40      23.75
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally to 3-month high on hopes for US
budget deal 
    SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia at 7-week high; Philippine snaps
losing streak 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - STI Education Systems Holdings holds annual stockholders'
meeting, 7/F iACADEMY Building, 6764 Ayala Avenue, Makati City,
3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - Central bank to release November balance of payments data
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - AYALA LAND INC, PHILIPPINE ESTATES CORP 
    Ayala Land, the Philippines' largest developer, and
Philippine Estates Corp have finalised a deal to develop 17
hectares of the latter's sprawling property in Manila. For the
disclosure statement, click on link.reuters.com/bak74t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei share average opens up 1.03 pct                  
> Wall St climbs on economy bets as it looks past 'cliff' 
> TREASURIES-Prices fall on hopes of fiscal deal         
> Euro outperforms majors, yen still pinned down        
> Gold falls nearly 2 pct on hopes of US fiscal deal    
> Oil rises on 'fiscal cliff' optimism, refinery issues  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> The booming Philippines' missing link - foreigner investors
  
> Moody's changes bank system outlook to positive  
> Philippines sees 2012 growth at around 6.5 pct   
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
