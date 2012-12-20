FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 20
#Asia
December 20, 2012 / 12:36 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Dec 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
  ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT -----------------
                INSTRUMENT       LAST      PCT CHG   NET CHG 
   S&P 500                     1435.81     -0.76     -10.98
   USD/JPY                       84.28     -0.14      -0.12
   US 10YR                        1.79     -0.99      -0.02
   SPOT GOLD                   1668.65      0.13       2.09
   US CRUDE                      89.66     -0.36      -0.32
   DOW JONES                  13251.97     -0.74     -98.99
   ASIA ADRS                    130.01      0.85       1.10
   FTSE 100                    5961.59      0.43      25.69
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares pause as U.S. budget talks
stall, yen eyes BOJ 
    SE Asia Stocks-Banks lead Manila rally; Bangkok at 17-year
peak 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Cyber Bay Corp holds annual stockholders' meeting, Edsa
Shangri-la Hotel, Ortigas Center, Mandaluyong City, 2:00 p.m.
[0600 GMT]
    - Bureau of Customs and Department of Justice hold joint
press conference on the latest smuggling case, DOJ head office,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - GLOBE TELECOM INC 
    The Philippines' No. 2 telecom firm said it had completed
its tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of the 13.5
percent senior notes originally due 2006 issued by Bayan
Telecommunications Inc. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xyq74t
    
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    The country's dominant telecom firm confirmed it had
finalised a deal to sell 80 percent of SPi Global Holdings Inc.
For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/bar74t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei eases after steep rally, ahead of BOJ meeting   
> Wall St falls as 'cliff' talks sour, but hopes remain  
> TREASURIES-Bonds rally as higher yields lure buyers   
> Yen choppy as BOJ decision looms; NZD hit by data    
> Gold ends flat, U.S. budget talks in focus           
> Oil rises on U.S. budget deal hopes, demand optimism  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines' Nov BOP surplus at 4-mth high      
> Manila trims foreign bond sales planned for 2013 
> Asia business sentiment edges up in Q4-survey   
> World Bank raises East Asia outlook             
> Amid China tensions, S.East Asia looks to India 
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
