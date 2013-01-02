FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 2
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 2, 2013 / 12:40 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related
and market news which could have an impact on the local market. 
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
   S&P 500                     1426.19      1.69      23.76
   USD/JPY                       86.61     -0.07      -0.06
   US 10YR                        1.75     -0.13       0.00
   SPOT GOLD                   1670.59     -0.24      -3.95
   US CRUDE                      91.71     -0.12      -0.11
   DOW JONES                  13104.14      1.28     166.03
   ASIA ADRS                    132.46      1.53       2.00
   FTSE 100                    5897.81     -0.47     -27.56
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia holds breath as U.S. fiscal talks go to
the wire 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most end strong 2012 on high note 
    
    STOCK TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The Philippine Stock Exchange has imposed a trading
suspension beginning Jan. 2 on the brewery and property units of
San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' largest diversified
conglomerate, and eight other stocks for failing to comply with
the minimum public float rule before the end-2012 deadline. For
the exchange's notice, click on link.reuters.com/qub94t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei logs best annual gain in 7 years on 'Abe trade'  
> Wall St ends 2012 riding high on "cliff" deal optimism  
> TREASURIES-Prices end yr lower as fiscal deal seen near 
> Dollar rises in thin trade, ends 2012 lower overall   
> Gold up 6 pct in 2012; rallies late on US fiscal deal 
> Brent crude rises, hits record annual average for 2012 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Japan's casino tycoon bet big on Philippines fixer
  
> Won, Philippine peso lead Asia FX gains in 2012
  
> Philippines, Thailand lead 2012 stock market gains
  
> Dec inflation likely quickened, but within target
  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.