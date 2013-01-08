FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 8
#Asia
January 8, 2013 / 12:45 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news
which could have an impact on the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0018 GMT -------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1461.89     -0.31      -4.58
    USD/JPY                     87.40     -0.42      -0.37
    US 10YR                      1.90     -0.28      -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                 1651.79      0.31       5.15
    US CRUDE                    93.31      0.13       0.12
    DOW JONES                13384.29     -0.38     -50.92
    ASIA ADRS                  133.99     -0.95      -1.28
    FTSE 100                  6064.58     -0.41     -25.26
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares capped ahead of earnings reports
    
    SE Asia Stocks-Philippines at record high; most others off highs 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SM INVESTMENTS CORP, SM PRIME HOLDINGS CORP 
    SM Investments, the Philippines' most valuable firm, said its subsidiaries
-- SM Retail Inc and SM Prime -- have entered into a joint venture with
Waltermart Group of Companies, which operates a rival shopping mall and
supermarket business. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/xes94t
    
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENT CORP, MANILA WATER CO INC 
    Conglomerate Metro Pacific's MetroPac Water Investments Corp unit has signed
a deal to acquire a 39 percent stake in a water supply venture in Cebu province
with Manila Water. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/dus94t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls ; exporters drop as yen weakness pauses   
> Wall St edges off 5-year high, awaits earnings         
> TREASURIES-Yields edge up before $66 bln US debt sales 
> Yen corrects higher vs dlr, euro from recent lows    
> Gold falls, Fed asset purchases in focus             
> Oil firm, Brent's premium to US narrowest since Sept  
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Philippines says may issue onshore global bonds  
> End-Dec forex reserves exceed 2012 forecast      
> 91-day T-bill rate inches down to 0.050 pct      
> Universal to set up probe panel on payment report 
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
