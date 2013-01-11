FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Asia
January 11, 2013 / 12:50 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- 
                 INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
    S&P 500                    1472.12      0.76      11.10
    USD/JPY                      89.17      0.44       0.39
    US 10YR                       1.92      0.95       0.02
    SPOT GOLD                  1674.05     -0.04      -0.59
    US CRUDE                     94.00      0.19       0.18
    DOW JONES                 13471.22      0.60      80.71
    ASIA ADRS                   135.22      1.31       1.75
    FTSE 100                   6101.51      0.05       2.86
 -----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on growth optimism, yen
slides 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outflow concerns further hit
Jakarta 
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Ayala Land Inc to launch 20-billion-peso entertainment
district project in Makati City, My Cinema, 4/F, Greenbelt 3,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - Asian Development Bank's Distinguished Speakers Program:
"Renminbi Internationalization: Tempest in a Teapot?" ADB
Auditorium, Zones A-B, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT]
    - President Benigno Aquino hosts traditional annual New
Year's ball with his Cabinet and other government officials and
the diplomatic corps in attendance, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] 
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The conglomerate said it was looking to commence initial
work for the construction of coal-fired power generating plants
and pursue the planned initial public offering of its power unit
this year. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fyk25t
    
    - NICKEL ASIA CORP 
    The Philippines' biggest nickel producer has committed to
deliver 11.7 million tonnes of ores to various Chinese and
Japanese customers this year, after shipping the same
record-high volume last year. For the statement, click on link.reuters.com/byk25t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei hits 23-mth high, buoyed by Abe comments        
> Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high 
> TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices fall on ECB talk            
> Yen pummelled to 2 1/2-year low vs dollar             
> Gold tops $1,675 on ECB comments; PGMs up on China   
> Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output              
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> CVC in talks to buy control of PLDT unit     
> GT Capital's share placement raises $350 mln 
> Philippine Nov exports rise 5.5 pct y/y      
> Abe to visit SE Asia to boost economic ties  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

