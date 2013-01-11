Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 11

MANILA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1472.12 0.76 11.10 USD/JPY 89.17 0.44 0.39 US 10YR 1.92 0.95 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1674.05 -0.04 -0.59 US CRUDE 94.00 0.19 0.18 DOW JONES 13471.22 0.60 80.71 ASIA ADRS 135.22 1.31 1.75 FTSE 100 6101.51 0.05 2.86 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise on growth optimism, yen slides SE Asia Stocks-Most down; outflow concerns further hit Jakarta WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES - Ayala Land Inc to launch 20-billion-peso entertainment district project in Makati City, My Cinema, 4/F, Greenbelt 3, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT] - Asian Development Bank's Distinguished Speakers Program: "Renminbi Internationalization: Tempest in a Teapot?" ADB Auditorium, Zones A-B, 2:30 p.m. [0630 GMT] - President Benigno Aquino hosts traditional annual New Year's ball with his Cabinet and other government officials and the diplomatic corps in attendance, 10:00 a.m. [0200 GMT] STOCKS TO WATCH - SAN MIGUEL CORP The conglomerate said it was looking to commence initial work for the construction of coal-fired power generating plants and pursue the planned initial public offering of its power unit this year. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/fyk25t - NICKEL ASIA CORP The Philippines' biggest nickel producer has committed to deliver 11.7 million tonnes of ores to various Chinese and Japanese customers this year, after shipping the same record-high volume last year. For the statement, click on link.reuters.com/byk25t MARKET NEWS > Nikkei hits 23-mth high, buoyed by Abe comments > Wall St climbs as China data puts S&P back at 5-yr high > TREASURIES OUTLOOK-Prices fall on ECB talk > Yen pummelled to 2 1/2-year low vs dollar > Gold tops $1,675 on ECB comments; PGMs up on China > Oil rises after Saudi Arabia cuts output REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES > CVC in talks to buy control of PLDT unit > GT Capital's share placement raises $350 mln > Philippine Nov exports rise 5.5 pct y/y > Abe to visit SE Asia to boost economic ties ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: Philippines diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)