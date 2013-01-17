FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 17
January 17, 2013

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1472.34      0.00       0.00
    USD/JPY                     88.73      0.40       0.35
    US 10YR                      1.82      0.16       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1679.89      0.06       1.00
    US CRUDE                    94.14     -0.11      -0.10
    DOW JONES                13511.23     -0.17     -23.66
    ASIA ADRS                  133.68     -0.82      -1.11
    FTSE 100                  6103.98     -0.22     -13.33
 ----------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares consolidate, global growth worry
weighs 
    SE Asia Stocks-Thai stocks fall further; Indonesia at record
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank to release M3, bank lending data for November
    - Annual Business Prospects forum of the Foreign
Correspondents Association of the Philippines, Ballroom,
Mandarin Oriental hote, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. [0100-0400 GMT]
    - Cebu Pacific holds press conference to announce its first
long haul route, Sapphire Function Rooms A & B, Crowne Plaza
Manila Galleria, Ortigas Avenue corner ADB Avenue, Quezon City,
11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - BIR Commissioner Kim Henares and Justice Undersecretary
Francisco Baraan hold joint press conference on the latest tax
evasion case, DOJ Office, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    PLDT expects to forge a deal soon with private equity firm
CVC Capital Partners Ltd to sell a stake in its
business process outsourcing unit, SPi Global Holdings, PLDT
Chairman Manuel Pangilinan said. 
    
    - JG SUMMIT HOLDINGS INC 
    The conglomerate raised $750 million from a 10-year,
fixed-rate bond issue that was priced at par. 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.57 pct           
> S&P 500 ends flat as bank profits temper growth concerns 
> TREASURIES-US bond prices rise on view on Fed purchases 
> Euro still looking for inspiration, yen firm           
> Platinum up as S. Africa crisis stirs supply fears     
> Oil rises on Algerian gas field attack, US stock draw   
    
 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

