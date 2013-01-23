FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 23
#Asia
January 23, 2013 / 12:55 AM / in 5 years

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
 ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0039 GMT ---------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG    NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1485.98      0.00       0.00
    USD/JPY                     88.59     -0.12      -0.11
    US 10YR                      1.84     -0.12       0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1694.11      0.15       2.51
    US CRUDE                    96.74      0.06       0.06
    DOW JONES                13712.21      0.46      62.51
    ASIA ADRS                  134.38     -0.62      -0.84
    FTSE 100                  6179.17     -0.03      -1.81
 ------------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-BoJ to buy assets, S&P 500 sets new 5-year
high 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most end off lows; late buying seen after BOJ
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Forum on What's Next for the Banks' Profitability:
Business & Regulatory Challenges, The Peninsula Manila, 3:00
p.m. [0600 GMT]
    - Press conference of the APEC Business Advisory Council,
Pasay Room A, Level 3, Makati Shangri-La, 3:45 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    - The International Monetary Fund's resident representative
holds press briefing on the 2013 Article IV Consultation with
the Philippines, Visayas Room, Executive Business Center, 5/F,
5-Storey Building, BSP Complex, 4:30 p.m. [0830 GMT]
    - CBRE holds media briefing on investment destinations and
real estate outlook for 2013, Makati Shangri-La, 11:30 a.m.
[0330 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH        
    - METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORP 
    The conglomerate said its board has approved an equity
fund-raising exercise involving up to 1.33 billion common shares
at the issue price of at least 4.60 pesos per share. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/pup45t
    
    - SAN MIGUEL CORP 
    The conglomerate is soliciting from the holders of its
outstanding $600 million exchangeable bonds due 2014 their
consent to tender their bonds for repurchase. The Philippine
Stock Exchange has granted the company's request for a trading
suspension from Wednesday until Jan. 30. For the disclosure,
click on link.reuters.com/tup45t
    
    - PHILIPPINE NATIONAL BANK, ALLIED BANKING CORP
 
    The mid-sized lender said its merger with affiliate Allied
Bank will take effect on Feb. 9. For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/cyj45t

    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei falls, exporters sold on profit-taking          
> Banks, commodity stocks lift S&P 500 to 5-year high    
> TREASURIES-Prices up on weaker housing data           
> Yen squeezed higher, Aussie eyes inflation data      
> Gold up on Japan stimulus, U.S. stocks at 5-yr high  
> Oil rises on BOJ plan, German investor sentiment      
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Airlines risk margins with expansion spree       
> Firms to see fewer negative rating moves in 2013 
> 2019 T-bond fetches avg rate of 3.876 pct        
> Philippines public finances show improvement     
> Manila seeks UN help to resolve row with China   
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
