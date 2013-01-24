FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 24
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
January 24, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 24

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
  --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0008 GMT ------------- 
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1492.56      0.00        0.00
    USD/JPY                     88.53     -0.07       -0.06
    US 10YR                      1.82     -0.60       -0.01
    SPOT GOLD                 1685.16      0.00        0.02
    US CRUDE                    95.42      0.20        0.19
    DOW JONES                13779.33      0.49       67.12
    ASIA ADRS                  134.10     -0.21       -0.28
    FTSE 100                  6197.64      0.30       18.47
  ---------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities climb on strong earnings, yen
steadies 
    SE Asia Stocks-Most up; selective buying in reporting season
    
    
    WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN THE PHILIPPINES
    - Central bank holds policy review meeting; decision to be
announced around 4:00 p.m. [0800 GMT]
    - Universal Robina Corp holds special stockholders' meeting,
Sapphire A&B, Crowne Plaza Manila Galleria, Ortigas Avenue
corner Asian Development Bank Avenue, Quezon City, 4:00 p.m.
[0800 GMT]
    - 14th Asia Pacific Life Insurance Congress' news
conference, The Bayleaf Intramuros, Muralla cor. Victoria
Streets, 11:00 a.m. [0300 GMT]
    - U.S. Philippines Society (USPS), in cooperation with PLDT
and Manila Electric Co, holds press briefing. Guests include
PLDT and Meralco Chairman and USPS Co-Chair Manuel Pangilinan,
Ambassador John Negroponte, Makati Business Club Chairman Ramon
del Rosario, and Philippine Ambassador to the U.S. Joey Cuisia,
Tower Club, Philam Tower, Makati City, 3:00 p.m. [0700 GMT]
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - PHILIPPINE LONG DISTANCE TELEPHONE CO 
    The conglomerate has raised $300 million via a club loan
deal with ANZ, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho Corporate
Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. Proceeds will be used to
refinance PLDT's existing debt, Reuters Basis Point reported,
citing unnamed sources. 
    
    - LEISURE & RESORTS WORLD CORP 
    The company said its board had approved the private
placement of  preferred shares to raise 1.75 billion pesos ($43
million) to finance its casino and resort projects. For the
disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/juw45t
    
    - PHILEX MINING CORP 
    The country's top gold and copper miner said it was
evaluating its position regarding the state regulator Pollution
Adjudication Board's ruling ordering it to cease and desist from
operating one of its tailings pond that leaked in August last
year and to pay a fine of 92.8 million pesos for the spill. For
the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/muw45t
 
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei extends losses; Apple suppliers in spotlight    
> S&P up for sixth day, Apple slip could halt rally      
> TREASURIES-Prices edge up as US debt ceiling extended 
> Yen rebound pauses for now, eye on China data        
> Gold down on EU data, better economic outlook        
> US oil prices plunge after Seaway pipeline cuts rates 
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> IMF raises 2013 Philippine growth fcast to 6 pct 
> Philippines' corn losses seen due to typhoon     
> China:Philippines' UN request complicates issue  
    
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.