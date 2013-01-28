FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 28
#Asia
January 28, 2013 / 12:45 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines - Market factors to watch on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Following are some
company-related and market news which could have an impact on
the local market.
 
  --------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------
                INSTRUMENT    LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG 
    S&P 500                   1502.96      0.54        8.14
    USD/JPY                     91.00      0.12        0.11
    US 10YR                      1.95      0.08        0.00
    SPOT GOLD                 1658.54      0.00        0.05
    US CRUDE                    95.90      0.02        0.02
    DOW JONES                13895.98      0.51       70.65
    ASIA ADRS                  134.31     -0.09       -0.13
    FTSE 100                  6284.45      0.31       19.54
  ---------------------------------------------------------
    
    GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares, euro rise as economic outlook
brightens 
    SE Asia Stocks-Manila near record; bank buying lifts Bangkok
    
    
    STOCKS TO WATCH
    - BDO UNIBANK INC 
    The Philippines' largest lender said its board had approved
the declaration of dividends on class A preferred shares at the
rate of 6.5 percent per annum for a total of 340.3 million pesos
($8 million). For the disclosure, click on link.reuters.com/hum55t
    
    - UNIVERSAL ROBINA CORP 
    The food and beverage firm said it was looking to invest
about $60 million in a power project. For the disclosure, click
on link.reuters.com/jum55t
    
    MARKET NEWS
> Nikkei rises, hits 11,000 at open                      
> S&P 500 vaults 1,500 as Wall St extends rally          
> TREASURIES-Yields up on euro zone recovery signs      
> Euro gains as bank fears ease; yen slide vs dollar   
> Gold posts biggest weekly drop in five weeks         
> Profit-taking leaves oil flat after strong week       
    
    REUTERS NEWS - PHILIPPINES
> Okada sues Wynn Resorts to keep board seat    
> Maybank injects $100 mln into Philippine unit 
> Nov imports at 3-mth low, weakness to persist 
   
    ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS
    S.Korea       China      Hong Kong    
    Taiwan       India       Australia/NZ 
     
    OTHER MARKETS
    Currency      Eurostocks      JP bonds  
    ADR Report    LME metals  
         
    STOCKS NEWS
    US 
    Europe 
    Asia   
    
    DIARIES & DATA: 
    Philippines diary   
    U.S. earnings diary     
    European diary      
    Asia Macro         
        
    TOP NEWS
    Front Page         Asian companies 
    U.S. company News European companies 
    Forex news          Global Economy 
    Tech, Media and Telecoms 
    Financials          General/political 
    A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: 
    topnews.session.rservices.com
   
    ($1 = 40.6700 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Manila Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
